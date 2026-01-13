Alyssa Healy Set To Retire, 5 Players Who Can Lead Australia; Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner And...

With Alyssa Healy retiring after the India series, discussions around Australia’s next women’s team captain have begun to gather momentum. The Australian setup is rich in leadership options, blending experience with youth. Here are five players who could potentially take over the captaincy mantle in the future.

1. Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner stands out as one of the strongest candidates to succeed Healy. A match-winning all-rounder, Gardner already has leadership experience at the franchise level, captaining the Sydney Sixers Women in the WBBL and the Gujarat Giants Women in the WPL. Former Sixers coach Matthew Mott has publicly backed her, suggesting she could become one of the finest leaders Australian cricket has ever produced.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Ellyse Perry

Legendary all-rounder Ellyse Perry is another compelling option. While she has not captained Australia at the international level, Perry brings vast leadership experience from the WBBL, where she has led teams in over 150 matches. Her calm presence, tactical awareness, and big-match temperament make her a natural leader within the squad.

3. Phoebe Litchfield

At just 22, Phoebe Litchfield is viewed as a long-term leadership prospect. A highly rated batter and one of Australia’s brightest young stars, Litchfield could potentially lead the team for a decade. Though some may feel she is too young, it is worth remembering that Meg Lanning was appointed captain in 2014 before turning 22.

4. Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath, Australia’s vice-captain since 2023, is another strong contender. Her all-round ability and leadership exposure work in her favour. However, her recent dip in form could be a concern, with modest returns in the ongoing WBBL potentially impacting her immediate captaincy prospects.

5. Beth Mooney

Wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney also features as a dark-horse candidate. Renowned for delivering in high-pressure World Cup knockout matches, Mooney commands immense respect within the team. While her captaincy experience is limited, having led in just 22 T20 matches, her composure and big-game pedigree make her a viable option.