Alyssa Healy Shines With Match-Winning Century As Australia A Avoids India A Clean Sweep

Captain Alyssa Healy produced a batting masterclass as Australia A Women defeated India A Women by nine wickets in the third unofficial ODI at the Ian Healy Oval. The result denied India a clean sweep, though the visitors took the series 2-1.

India Posted Total

Batting first, India A managed 216 all out in 49.1 overs. Shafali Verma led the charge with a fluent 52 off 59 balls, supported by Yastika Bhatia’s 42. However, regular strikes from the Australian bowlers halted India’s momentum. Tahlia McGrath starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/40, while the rest of the attack kept things tight in the middle overs.

Chasing 217, Australia A got off to a blazing start through their openers. Healy and Tahlia Wilson stitched together a rapid 137-run partnership in just over 16 overs, putting the result beyond doubt. Wilson contributed a well-made 59, but it was Healy’s show all the way.

Alyssa Healy’s Carnage

The Australian skipper hammered an unbeaten 137 off 85 balls, striking boundaries at will and displaying her trademark aggressive flair. Her knock included powerful drives, innovative strokes, and sheer dominance over India’s bowlers. Rachel Trenaman added a quick *21 to see the team home in just 27.5 overs.

With this knock, Healy finished as the leading run-scorer of the series, amassing 242 runs in three innings at an average of 121.00 and a strike rate well over 120. The performance underlined her return to top form ahead of the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, where she is set to play a pivotal role as captain.

For India A, despite losing the final match, the series win was a positive step as several youngsters showed promise. For Australia A, the emphatic victory offered a reminder of their depth and Healy’s unmatched quality at the top of the order.