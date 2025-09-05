Alyssa Healy To Lead As Defending Champions, Australia Names 15-Member Squad for ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Australia, the most successful team in women’s cricket history, has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. With seven titles already under their belt, the Aussies will look to defend their crown and push for an unprecedented eighth World Cup title.

Alyssa Healy to Lead a Power-Packed Squad

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy has been named captain, while all-rounder Tahlia McGrath will serve as her deputy. The squad features 10 members from the 2022 World Cup-winning side, including established names like Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, and Alana King.

The selectors have emphasized continuity while also rewarding form, ensuring the team has the right mix of experience and fresh talent heading into the tournament.

Exciting Fresh Faces and Comebacks

Australia has also included some promising names making their World Cup debut. Rising star Phoebe Litchfield, who recently earned accolades as the ‘Player of the Tournament’ in The Hundred, headlines the list of new entrants. She is joined by Georgia Voll, Kim Garth, Sophie Molineux, and Georgia Wareham, each bringing unique strengths to the lineup.

Particularly notable is the return of Sophie Molineux, who has overcome a long injury layoff following knee surgery to reclaim her spot.

Squad

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Road to World Cup 2025

Ahead of the global event, Australia will play a three-match ODI series against India, giving them crucial match practice in subcontinental conditions. Their World Cup campaign begins on October 1 in Indore, where they face Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand.

With a balance of proven champions and emerging stars, the Australian squad once again looks like the team to beat in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.