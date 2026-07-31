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Alzarri Joseph breaks silence on Daren Sammy's 'declined selection' claim for Pakistan Tests

Alzarri Joseph has hit back at West Indies head coach Daren Sammy over his "declined selection" remark, saying the statement was "controversial" and lacked proper context. The fast bowler clarified that he withdrew from the Pakistan Test series as his body was not ready after returning from a lengthy injury layoff.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 02:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
Alzarri Joseph breaks silence on Daren Sammy's 'declined selection' claim for Pakistan Tests
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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