/Alzarri Joseph declines West Indies test selection for Pakistan series, Darren Sammy calls it ‘A big loss’

The development comes ahead of the opening Test, scheduled to begin on July 25, with the West Indies preparing to host Pakistan in a crucial series. Joseph was initially listed as unavailable due to personal reasons when cricket West Indies announced the squad. However, Sammy has now disclosed that the 29-year-old pacer was selected but chose not to take part. "Yeah, it is a big loss. Mr Joseph has declined selection. That's the reality of the situation," Sammy said during a media interaction ahead of the first Test.