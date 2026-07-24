/Alzarri Joseph declines West Indies test selection for Pakistan series, Darren Sammy calls it ‘A big loss’

West Indies head coach Darren Sammy has revealed that fast bowler Alzarri Joseph declined selection for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, despite being picked for the World Test Championship 2025-27 fixtures.
The development comes ahead of the opening Test, scheduled to begin on July 25, with the West Indies preparing to host Pakistan in a crucial series. Joseph was initially listed as unavailable due to personal reasons when cricket West Indies announced the squad. However, Sammy has now disclosed that the 29-year-old pacer was selected but chose not to take part. "Yeah, it is a big loss. Mr Joseph has declined selection. That's the reality of the situation," Sammy said during a media interaction ahead of the first Test.
Sammy revealed that Joseph had been selected for the series after making his return from an injury layoff. However, the fast bowler subsequently decided against participating in the two-Test series.
“He was selected. I mean, he's now coming back from injury. And for reasons since, he has declined the selection. That is a decision that is way over my head. I leave that with the directors to come up with whatever solutions where contracted players get to decline selection,” the West Indies head coach said.
Joseph has been an important part of the West Indies bowling attack across formats. He has played 42 Tests for the Caribbean side and has taken 130 wickets.
The pacer recently featured in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, taking six wickets after returning from injury. He also impressed in the ODI series against New Zealand, claiming 4/41 in the opening match.
Despite Joseph's absence, Sammy believes the West Indies still have enough firepower to dismiss Pakistan twice and compete strongly in the series.
The bowling attack features Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales, while Justin Greaves and Keemo Paul provide additional all-round options. The hosts also have spin options in Jomel Warrican and debutant Joshua Bishop.
“What I could tell you is that we have a bowling line-up that we've seen that could take 20 wickets. That's the first start to winning Test matches,” Sammy said.
The West Indies coach pointed to the team's recent performances against New Zealand and Australia as evidence of the bowling unit's ability to challenge top sides.
“We saw it in New Zealand. We saw it in the Australia series. We matched Australia with the ball. We matched New Zealand with the ball as well,” he added.
Sammy also believes the West Indies' batting has shown signs of improvement, particularly after the team's recent Test series against Sri Lanka.
“So once we match these two, batsmen scoring runs, we know we have the bowling line-up to take 20 wickets and help us win Test matches,” he said.
The two-match Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. The first Test will begin on July 25, while the second match is scheduled to be played in Port of Spain from August 2.
Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican, Joshua Bishop, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kirk McKenzie, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales.
While Alzarri Joseph's absence is a significant blow for the hosts, Darren Sammy remains confident that the West Indies bowling attack can rise to the challenge and deliver the 20 wickets required to win Test matches.
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