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Alzarri Joseph declines West Indies test selection for Pakistan series, Darren Sammy calls it ‘A big loss’

Alzarri Joseph has declined selection for West Indies’ two-Test series against Pakistan, despite being picked after returning from injury. Head coach Darren Sammy called his absence a "big loss" but remains confident in the team’s bowling attack.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 06:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
Alzarri Joseph declines West Indies test selection for Pakistan series, Darren Sammy calls it ‘A big loss’
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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