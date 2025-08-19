Ambati Rayudu Breaks Silence on Kevin Pietersen’s ‘Joker’ Jibe from IPL 2024 Final

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has finally opened up about the viral on-air spat with Kevin Pietersen during the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, the six-time IPL champion revisited the exchange where Pietersen labeled him a “joker” on live television — a comment that had sparked heated debate across social media.

The Viral IPL 2024 Banter

During the high-voltage IPL 2024 final at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Pietersen mocked Rayudu for switching jackets mid-broadcast, suggesting the Indian cricketer was flip-flopping allegiances.

“I have at least held firm. I wore it and I owned it. You are a joker, always a joker,” Pietersen said, drawing laughter in the commentary box.

Rayudu, however, maintained his composure, responding:

“I am supporting both the teams. I am supporting good cricket.”

While the exchange was seen by many as light-hearted banter, the “joker” remark became a trending topic, with fans debating whether Pietersen crossed the line.

Rayudu Explains His Side

Clarifying the incident, Rayudu revealed that his wardrobe choice had nothing to do with loyalty.

“Chennai was hot, so I had two jackets. On air, he said whatever, but we could also tell him things because he played for RCB and did not do anything,” Rayudu recalled.

The former CSK and MI star emphasized that he refrained from escalating the situation out of respect for broadcasting professionalism.

“I was maintaining professional decorum. He apologised later, also, for saying that on air. We were just having banter, but people took it in some way. But it affected him more and not me,” Rayudu added.

Pietersen’s IPL Record Under Scrutiny

Rayudu’s subtle jab carried weight given Pietersen’s underwhelming IPL record compared to his own decorated career.

Kevin Pietersen in IPL:

Represented RCB (2009–2010), Delhi Daredevils (2012–2014), and Rising Pune Supergiant (2016).

Played 36 matches, scoring 1001 runs, including 1 century and 4 fifties.

With RCB, managed just 329 runs across two seasons.

Never won an IPL title.

Ambati Rayudu in IPL:

Represented Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Won a record six IPL titles (3 with MI, 3 with CSK).

Scored over 4000 IPL runs with consistent contributions in crunch games.

The contrast in careers highlights why Rayudu’s restrained response was both dignified and pointed.

A Lesson in Professionalism

While social media amplified the controversy, both players eventually downplayed the spat. Pietersen reportedly apologised to Rayudu post-match, acknowledging that his comment may have come across as harsher than intended.

For Rayudu, the episode underscored the balance former cricketers must strike while on-air — maintaining the spirit of banter without letting personal digs overshadow professional respect.

Why This Exchange Still Resonates

Nearly a year after the IPL 2024 final, the Rayudu-Pietersen “joker” episode continues to attract attention because it represents more than just light banter. It reflects:

The evolving role of broadcasters — where former players juggle entertainment with expert analysis.

The fine line in commentary — distinguishing playful teasing from comments that can be perceived as personal.

Fan perception in the digital era — how quickly moments go viral, fueling debates long after the game is over.