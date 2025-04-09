Ambati Rayudu Calls Sidhu 'Girgit' On Live TV; Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Fiery Reply Stuns Panel - Watch

IPL 2025: Former CSK and MI batter Ambati Rayudu is making headlines once again not for his performance on the field, but for his fiery presence off it. During the IPL 2025 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rayudu found himself in a war of words with former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu live on television.

In a now-viral clip circulating across social media, Rayudu accused Sidhu of switching loyalties and called him a "girgit" (chameleon). Sidhu, never one to back down, shot back with a sharp retort, saying:

“Is sansar me girgit ki tarah koi hai to tumhare aradhyadev hai”(“If there's someone in this world like a chameleon, it's your idol.” The moment stunned the panel and sparked a flurry of reactions online, with fans divided over whether the heated exchange was real or for show.

Siddhu owned both rayadu and dhoni pic.twitter.com/JLsf8iOOrZ — Tezas (@Tezas_14) April 8, 2025

Tense Debate With Sanjay Bangar Over Rohit Sharma’s Role

This incident came just a day after Rayudu’s on-air disagreement with Sanjay Bangar, former India batting coach and now an IPL expert. The two were discussing the role of Rohit Sharma in the Mumbai Indians setup under new skipper Hardik Pandya. Bangar suggested that Rohit still has a vital role to play as a strategic mentor, but Rayudu disagreed.

“I don’t think Hardik needs input. A captain needs to be left alone,” Rayudu said, referring to how past captains like Dhoni and Rohit led without constant interference.

Bangar didn’t take the comment lightly and fired back:

“For you, it was different because you never led an IPL team. But here is a guy who has led the team to multiple IPL titles.”

Rayudu’s Bold Commentary Style Divides Fans

Known for his unfiltered and passionate support for Chennai Super Kings, Rayudu has not shied away from targeting other franchises like Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the past. His bold commentary style, while refreshing for some, is drawing criticism for becoming too personal or confrontational.

With his fearless takes and pointed jabs at fellow experts, Ambati Rayudu is proving to be one of the most talked-about voices in the commentary box this IPL season. Whether it’s sparring with panelists or defending his views, Rayudu continues to stir debate well beyond the pitch.