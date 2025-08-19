Ambati Rayudu On Virat Kohli: Fitness Icon, Cricket Legend, But...

When the name Virat Kohli comes up, it instantly brings to mind an era that redefined Indian cricket. If Sunil Gavaskar set the tone and Sachin Tendulkar raised the bar, Kohli took it to an altogether new dimension. A relentless competitor, unmatched run-machine, and the architect of India’s modern fitness culture, Kohli’s impact goes far beyond the runs he scored. Yet, his sudden retirement from Test cricket has triggered an intense debate. Did the modern great walk away too soon?

Ambati Rayudu: A Huge Virat Kohli Admirer

One of the strongest voices in this conversation is that of Ambati Rayudu, Kohli’s former teammate. Speaking on the Unplugged podcast, Rayudu heaped praise on the batting legend, claiming that what Kohli has done for Indian cricket will fuel the nation’s dominance for the next century.

“The kind of things he has done for Indian cricket, I don’t think anyone else has. And his value, many people don’t realize,” Rayudu said, reflecting on the larger-than-life influence Kohli has had on the sport.

For Rayudu, it wasn’t just about Kohli’s batting brilliance. It was about the revolution he sparked in Indian cricket’s approach to fitness, professionalism, and preparation.

More Than Just a Batter: Kohli the Fitness Pioneer

Before Kohli, Indian cricket had naturally fit players, but fitness wasn’t seen as a defining marker of success. Kohli changed that narrative. His transformation into one of the fittest athletes in the world forced his teammates to follow suit. From dietary discipline to relentless training, Kohli instilled a culture where fitness became non-negotiable.

“It’s not just about his batting. Yes, batting is there, but fitness too. Because of him, Indian cricket has reached another level,” Rayudu emphasized.

This cultural reset ensured India consistently produced athletes capable of competing across conditions, formats, and long tours—something that may well sustain Indian cricket for generations.

Virat Kohli’s Lasting Impact on Indian Cricket

Few players have left as lasting a mark on the sport as Kohli. His fiery passion, combined with unmatched consistency, made him a phenomenon across formats. As India’s most successful Test captain, Kohli engineered historic series wins overseas, including triumphs in Australia and a lead in England.

Rayudu believes these changes are more important than statistics:

“Virat Kohli has given Indian cricket the next 100 years in which Indian cricket will dominate. Once you are fit, you are always mentally sharper, and your cricketing execution improves that much more.”

In Rayudu’s eyes, Kohli is not just another great—he is a once-in-a-lifetime figure who reshaped Indian cricket forever.

Was Kohli’s Test Retirement Too Early?

On May 12, 2025, Kohli shocked fans by announcing his retirement from Test cricket, just a month before India’s much-awaited series against England. His last Test appearance came earlier in the year against Australia in Sydney.

Rayudu feels this decision was premature.

“In my opinion, he took it too early, 100 per cent. He should have played this series against England. He should have played a lot more. Fitness-wise, I don’t think even half the players are fitter than him,” Rayudu insisted.

The former Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians star also raised a poignant point: happiness.

“Sometimes people think if you have so many hundreds, or so much money, then you are happy. But eventually, I just hope that he is happy.”

Kohli’s Cricketing Journey: What Next?

Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who both quit Tests in quick succession, had already bowed out of T20Is after India’s T20 World Cup triumph. Now, speculation looms over their ODI futures as well. Kohli is expected to feature in the upcoming ODI series in Australia, beginning October 19, which many suspect could be his swansong.

Fans, however, still dream of seeing him in the 2027 ODI World Cup, prolonging a career that has already given them countless memories. Regardless of when he decides to hang up his boots completely, Kohli’s influence will endure.