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Ambati Rayudu picks Ishan Kishan as India's no. 4 after Virat Kohli's return

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu backed Ishan Kishan to bat at No. 4 in the ODI team once Virat Kohli returns, calling the left-hander an ideal fit against both pace and spin. Rayudu also expressed confidence in Rohit Sharma's role ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup and backed Yashasvi Jaiswal as India's third-choice opener.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Ambati Rayudu picks Ishan Kishan as India's no. 4 after Virat Kohli's return
Image Credit: IANS

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