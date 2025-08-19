Ambati Rayudu’s Shocking Claim: Was Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final Catch Truly Legal?

More than a year after India’s historic T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in Barbados, a fresh storm has erupted around the most iconic moment of the final — Suryakumar Yadav’s match-winning catch to dismiss South Africa’s David Miller. Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu, who was on commentary duty that day, has made a startling claim about the boundary rope’s positioning, bringing the controversy back into focus.

The Catch That Ended India’s ICC Trophy Drought

On June 29, 2024, with South Africa needing 16 runs off the final over, Miller launched Hardik Pandya’s delivery towards long-off. What followed became etched in Indian cricketing folklore. Suryakumar Yadav, stationed at the boundary, displayed nerves of steel as he juggled the ball inches from the rope before completing a spectacular catch.

That moment sealed India’s seven-run victory and ended an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy. It was instantly hailed as one of the greatest catches in cricket history, celebrated for both its athletic brilliance and the pressure situation in which it was taken.

Rayudu’s Big Revelation: “The Rope Was Pushed Back”

Speaking on the Unfiltered Podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Ambati Rayudu revealed that the boundary rope was not in its original place during the World Cup final. According to him, the world feed broadcasters had temporarily moved the rope backwards to place equipment like a chair and screen during the mid-innings break. Crucially, after the equipment was removed, the rope was not restored to its initial position.

“There were world feed commentators. During the break, they usually put a chair and a screen there. That’s why the rope was pushed back a little. But after they removed it, the rope wasn’t brought back. From above, we could clearly see it — the boundary became a bit bigger. It was God’s plan,” Rayudu claimed.

ICC Rules and the Boundary Debate

Rayudu’s statement reopens the long-standing question: was Miller truly out, or should it have been a six?

According to ICC’s playing conditions (Section 19.3), the boundary is defined by the cushion itself, not the painted line. The rules specify that if the rope or cushion is disturbed, it must be restored to its original position as soon as practical. However, if play is ongoing, the original boundary is still considered valid.

This technicality means that even if the rope had been pushed back slightly, the laws of the game recognize the “intended” boundary position — making Suryakumar’s catch legitimate.

Social Media Reactions and South African Protests

In the immediate aftermath of the final, South African fans and former cricketers had shared multiple images online, alleging that the rope was not in its correct position. Hashtags like #NotOut and #RopeGate trended for days, sparking heated debates.

While the controversy eventually died down, Rayudu’s latest remarks have once again divided opinions. Indian fans celebrated the catch as a miracle moment, while skeptics continue to argue that Miller was robbed of a potential match-winning six.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Calm Response

When asked about the issue, Suryakumar Yadav offered a typically candid reply:

“I don’t know if it was a six or not. If the rope had been in its normal place, maybe I would have run from a different angle. In the end, I trusted my instincts.”

His words echo the essence of cricket — moments of brilliance often come wrapped in shades of luck and divine timing.

Expert Take: Why This Debate Matters

For cricket purists, the debate around Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup catch highlights two important themes:

The fine margins in modern cricket — where millimeters and camera angles can decide legacies.

The role of technology and ground conditions — broadcasters, equipment, and even minor changes on the field can influence match outcomes.

Rayudu’s revelation doesn’t diminish Surya’s athletic brilliance but reminds us that the sport is as much about circumstances as it is about skill.