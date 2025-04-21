In a fiery post-match analysis that’s bound to spark debate across the Indian Premier League (IPL) fan base, Ambati Rayudu—arguably Chennai Super Kings’ most loyal soldier—did not hold back in his critique of MS Dhoni & Co. following their demoralizing 9-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The former CSK star’s blunt assessment comes at a time when the five-time champions are floundering at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, their playoff hopes fading fast.

CSK’s Batting Collapse in IPL 2025: A Story of Repeated Misfires

Rayudu’s comments on Star Sports painted a grim picture of CSK’s underwhelming batting strategy this season. “There was no intent in the middle overs. You can't play that way in T20s anymore,” he said, reflecting on Chennai’s sluggish approach during a crucial clash against MI. “People used to fear CSK’s batting… now there’s nothing threatening about it.”

The numbers back Rayudu’s frustration. In the powerplay against Mumbai, CSK crawled to 48/1. By the 14th over, they had reached just 103. Despite quickfire fifties from Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai’s total of 176/5 was never going to be enough on a dew-laden Wankhede surface.

Middle-Overs Malaise: CSK’s Achilles Heel in IPL 2025

CSK’s middle-overs strike rate—7.30, the lowest in IPL 2025—is telling. Their approach lacks the flair and aggression synonymous with successful T20 outfits. Young opener Shaik Rasheed struggled for momentum, hitting just one boundary in a 20-ball stay. His opening partner Rachin Ravindra fell early, and CSK consumed 14 dot balls in the first six overs—effectively surrendering the advantage on a decent batting surface. It took a debutant, 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, to inject some life into the innings. With two sixes and two boundaries in his first six deliveries, Mhatre was the lone bright spark, but his cameo couldn’t mask the cracks.

Dube and Jadeja: Too Late to Save the Day

Once Mhatre and Rasheed departed, the innings nosedived into consolidation mode. Jadeja and Dube, two seasoned campaigners, opted for a cautious rebuild, leading to a 30-ball boundary drought in the middle overs. By the 14th over, Dube’s strike rate was a modest 109, while Jadeja was rotating strike at a run-a-ball pace. Though both finished with half-centuries—Dube scoring 50 off 32 balls and Jadeja an unbeaten 53 off 35—the late flourish was too little, too late. The lack of proactive batting against death specialists like Jasprit Bumrah meant CSK finished well below the par score, especially considering the dew factor in the second innings.

Dhoni Acknowledges the Shortfall

Stand-in captain MS Dhoni didn’t mince words either. “We were quite below par. We needed to start the slog earlier… especially once they began their death bowling. We missed the opportunity,” he admitted post-match, acknowledging that 175 was never going to be enough under the lights at Wankhede.

Rayudu’s Prediction: No Playoffs for CSK This Year?

In a candid moment that stunned even some of his fellow panelists, Rayudu admitted, “I don’t see them coming back this season.” For someone who wore the yellow jersey with pride and lifted multiple IPL titles with Dhoni, this was no small statement.

Rayudu’s prediction adds to the growing chorus questioning CSK’s tactical decisions, team selection, and batting combinations. So far, six players have been rotated in the top four slots with negligible returns—a sign of confusion and desperation in equal measure.