'Ambati Rayudu Trolls RCB Again': Ex-CSK Star Mocks Bengaluru Franchise Live On Air - Watch

IPL 2025: Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu once again took a dig at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) over their inability to win an IPL title, making a cheeky remark on live television. Despite RCB's strong fan following and consistent playoff appearances in recent years, the franchise has yet to lift the IPL trophy, a fact that Rayudu humorously pointed out.

During the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand, ex-RCB coach Sanjay Bangar spoke about RCB's progress over the last few seasons and their chances in IPL 2025. Bangar emphasized that the franchise had reached the playoffs four times in the last five years and had made a historic comeback in IPL 2024.

"The team's performance has been consistent for the last 4-5 years. The side has reached playoffs on four occasions. Last year, after losing seven matches and then finishing in the playoffs, it was the greatest comeback. Once you make a comeback like this, the side can cross the next hurdle," Bangar said on Star Sports.

However, Rayudu wasted no time in pulling RCB's leg, sarcastically suggesting that the franchise will reach the playoffs again—only to falter at the Qualifier 2 stage. "Right, Sanjay Bhai. RCB will cross the next hurdle. So next time, RCB will reach Qualifier 2 (laughs)," Rayudu joked.

Bangar quickly responded, expressing mock dismay at the remark. "This is so wrong. Hitting below the belt. I won't be able to tolerate this. RCB fans are watching you," Bangar said. To this, Rayudu confidently replied, "Let them watch."

This isn't the first time Rayudu has trolled RCB. On the Raw Talks podcast, the former CSK star admitted that he believes RCB will eventually win an IPL title but jokingly hoped he wouldn’t have to witness that moment.

"I feel it's a matter of time before they (RCB) will get the trophy. But definitely, I just hope and pray that year doesn't come (laughing)," Rayudu said.

RCB's New Leadership & IPL 2025 Campaign

As RCB prepares for IPL 2025, the franchise will begin their campaign against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on March 22. In a major leadership change, Rajat Patidar has been appointed as RCB’s new captain for the upcoming season.

The RCB Director of Cricket revealed that former skipper Virat Kohli was actively involved in the discussions before Patidar was handed the captaincy.

"Andy and I spent some time with Virat earlier this week actually in Ahmedabad and it was really nice getting some time with him and talking things through with him [about captaincy]. And what was so obvious was he had so much energy and excitement for this decision and this appointment. He's so pleased for Rajat, like us. He knows how deserving Rajat is of this opportunity and is right behind him," he said.

With a fresh start under a new captain, RCB will aim to silence critics like Rayudu and finally break their title drought in IPL 2025.