Virat Kohli told to reverse Test retirement by Ambati Rayudu and replace Shubman Gill as captain after knock vs SRH

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has sparked a significant conversation by suggesting that Virat Kohli still has five to six years of international cricket remaining. Despite Kohli’s shock retirement from the Test format last year, his masterclass performances in the ongoing IPL 2026 and recent ODI series have triggered a massive wave of fans and experts calling for his return to red-ball cricket.

Masterful Form in IPL 2026

On Saturday, Kohli displayed vintage form during the IPL 2026 season opener for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He anchored the defending champions' chase of 202 with an unbeaten 69, securing a comfortable victory. This performance followed a prolific ODI run against South Africa and New Zealand, where he scored multiple centuries.

While Kohli previously stated after the South Africa series that he intends to focus solely on the 50-over format for the national team, Rayudu believes the star batter has much more to offer the Test arena.

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The Argument for a Test Comeback

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo’s ‘Time Out’ show, Rayudu emphasized that Kohli’s physical condition remains elite. He argued that leadership could be the catalyst needed to bring the veteran back to the longest format.

"I feel his best is yet to come in the IPL. What we have seen is just a trailer. Fitness was never an issue with him. I don't think he would ever get into any trouble with his physical fitness, getting late on the ball, or slowing down on the field. The only thing that can make him take a step back is his mental state. I don't think he's anywhere closer to the end of his career. I still see quality five to six years in him," Rayudu remarked.

Rayudu further suggested that the BCCI should consider reinstating Kohli as captain to provide a fresh "challenge" and reignite his hunger for the red-ball game.

"I think he should make a comeback in Test cricket. Hopefully, as a captain. He's been the best red-ball captain that at least I have seen in Indian cricket. He should, the way he's batting, I think it's a loss for Indian cricket," he added.

A Legacy Left Unfinished

Kohli concluded his Test career with 123 matches, amassing 9,230 runs, 30 centuries, and 31 fifties. He retired just 770 runs shy of the prestigious 10,000-run milestone following a difficult Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

As a leader, Kohli is widely celebrated for taking India to the No. 1 Test ranking, securing a historic series win in Australia in 2018–19, and guiding the team to the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final. Rayudu believes the pursuit of a WTC title could be the ultimate motivation.

"It would be a great drive for him if you give him the captaincy. I think it will be a great challenge for him to win the WTC. He's so fit, so I don't see how that can be a concern," Rayudu concluded.