Amelia Kerr Becomes First New Zealand Spinner To Achieve Special Milestone In WODI

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr created history during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash against Australia, becoming the first New Zealand spinner to take 100 wickets in Women’s One Day Internationals (WODIs). Her milestone came when she dismissed Phoebe Litchfield for 45, marking a landmark achievement in her burgeoning career.

Kerr is only the third New Zealander overall to cross the 100-wicket mark in WODIs, joining pace bowlers Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Devine. With 101 wickets in just 77 innings, she achieved this feat faster than both her teammates, underlining her importance to the White Ferns’ bowling attack.

Match Summary: Australia vs New Zealand

Australia batted first, putting up a commanding total of 326 runs. Their innings was powered by a blistering century from Ashleigh Gardner, who struck 100 off 77 balls to anchor the innings.

New Zealand’s bowling attack saw contributions from Kerr and Tahuhu, with Kerr claiming Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland. Despite her efforts, Australia finished strongly, setting a challenging target for the White Ferns.

New Zealand’s batting response was led by captain Sophie Devine, who scored a brilliant 111, keeping her side in the contest. Ultimately, New Zealand fell short by 89 runs, giving Australia a win but leaving Kerr’s personal milestone as the standout story.

New Zealand Women’s Top Wicket-Takers in ODIs

Lea Tahuhu - 118 Wickets

Sophie Devine - 107 Wickets

Amelia Kerr - 101 Wickets

Amelia Kerr’s Milestone

Kerr’s achievement is particularly significant because she is the first spinner from New Zealand to reach 100 WODI wickets. Known for her elegant off-spin and clever variations, she has consistently troubled batters across the globe. At just 24 years old, Kerr has already established herself as a key all-rounder for the White Ferns, having previously scored a historic double century in WODIs. Despite New Zealand’s defeat, Kerr’s milestone highlights her growing legacy and cements her position as one of the top bowlers in women’s cricket. Fans will be watching closely as she continues her journey toward climbing even higher in the all-time wickets chart.