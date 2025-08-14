Amidst IPL 2026 Trade Rumours, Zaheer Khan Meets Rohit Sharma & Yuvraj Singh, Is Something Cooking?

Former India star pacer Zaheer Khan has reportedly parted ways with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Zaheer, who joined LSG as a mentor last year, replacing Gautam Gambhir, also handled the role of bowling coach after Morne Morkel left to join Gambhir’s staff with the Indian team. Amidst this news Zaheer has posted a picture on instagram with ODI captain Rohit Sharma And Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The image caught netizens attention and people speculating different theories like Zaheer coming back to Mumbai, Rohit joining LSG etc etc.

According to a Times of India report, LSG is set to part ways with Zaheer Khan, and a new mentor will be appointed with a broader role overseeing RPSG Group’s other cricket franchises, including the Manchester Originals in The Hundred and Durban’s Super Giants in SA20. This is part of a wider restructuring plan of RPSG’s cricket operations under team owner Sanjiv Goenka, currently in the UK. A Director of Cricket position is expected to be named soon, tasked with the year-round development of LSG and its sister teams.

Zaheer shared a warm moment with former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh shortly after his exit, posting a picture on social media captioned:

“Buggi night with Shana log.”

Zaheer previously served as the Director of Cricket for Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2022 before taking on the Head of Global Development role for the franchise.

As part of the coaching changes post IPL 2025, former India bowling coach Bharat Arun was named the new bowling coach for LSG. Arun’s role extends to scouting and nurturing pace talent not only for Lucknow but also for the Durban Super Giants and Manchester Originals from the next season onwards. Arun expressed enthusiasm about working with a young, dynamic pace battery including promising bowlers like Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Akash Singh. LSG had a challenging IPL 2025 season, finishing seventh and missing the play-offs. Management is now working on reshaping the coaching setup to build a stronger, more cohesive side for IPL 2026.