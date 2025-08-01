Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2939943https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/amidst-ongoing-india-vs-england-5th-test-jasprit-bumrah-released-from-squad-2939943.html
NewsCricket
JASPRIT BUMRAH RELEASED

Amidst Ongoing India Vs England 5th Test, Star India Pacer Released From Squad

Bumrah has been instrumental throughout the series, playing a pivotal role in India’s bowling attack. In the four Tests he featured in, Bumrah claimed 21 wickets at an impressive average of 18.76.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • India is trailing the series 2-1 going into the final test.
  • Bumrah has been instrumental throughout the series, playing a pivotal role in India’s bowling attack.
  • While reports also suggest that the pacer was ruled out from the 5th test due to niggle and not workload concerns.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amidst Ongoing India Vs England 5th Test, Star India Pacer Released From SquadCredits - Twitter

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been officially released from the squad for the ongoing fifth and final Test of the England series, currently underway at the Kennington Oval in London. The decision, confirmed by the BCCI, comes amid workload management concerns and rotation strategies as India prepares for upcoming assignments. While reports also suggest that the pacer was ruled out from the 5th test due to niggle and not workload concerns.

Bumrah has been instrumental throughout the series, playing a pivotal role in India’s bowling attack. In the four Tests he featured in, Bumrah claimed 21 wickets at an impressive average of 18.76. His standout performance came in the second Test, where he dismantled England’s top order with figures of 6/45, helping India level the series. He has consistently bowled with fire, accuracy, and discipline, posing a constant threat to the English batters. But India learning their lessons from last Border Gavaskar Trophy is careful about Jasprit Bumrah and huis workload. Bumrah toiled hard at Australia playing all five tests bowling long overs but had to miss next three months of cricket including all important Champions Trophy 2025. India will now play cricket in September if Asia Cup happens still Indian management is cautious about their ace pacer.

India is trailing the series 2-1 going into the final test.  In his absence, the bowling responsibilities now lie with Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Akashdeep Singh. While Akash and Prasih are making a comeback, Siraj along with England's Chris Woakes has been the only bowler to have played five tests.

The fifth Test began with England electing to field first. At stumps on Day 1, India were 204/6, recovering slightly from a poor start. Karun Nair remained unbeaten on 52, with Washington Sundar supporting him on 19. The pair’s 51-run partnership helped stabilize the innings after early blows from Gus Atkinson and James Anderson. 

India’s updated squad for fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK