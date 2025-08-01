Amidst Ongoing India Vs England 5th Test, Star India Pacer Released From Squad

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been officially released from the squad for the ongoing fifth and final Test of the England series, currently underway at the Kennington Oval in London. The decision, confirmed by the BCCI, comes amid workload management concerns and rotation strategies as India prepares for upcoming assignments. While reports also suggest that the pacer was ruled out from the 5th test due to niggle and not workload concerns.

Bumrah has been instrumental throughout the series, playing a pivotal role in India’s bowling attack. In the four Tests he featured in, Bumrah claimed 21 wickets at an impressive average of 18.76. His standout performance came in the second Test, where he dismantled England’s top order with figures of 6/45, helping India level the series. He has consistently bowled with fire, accuracy, and discipline, posing a constant threat to the English batters. But India learning their lessons from last Border Gavaskar Trophy is careful about Jasprit Bumrah and huis workload. Bumrah toiled hard at Australia playing all five tests bowling long overs but had to miss next three months of cricket including all important Champions Trophy 2025. India will now play cricket in September if Asia Cup happens still Indian management is cautious about their ace pacer.

India is trailing the series 2-1 going into the final test. In his absence, the bowling responsibilities now lie with Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Akashdeep Singh. While Akash and Prasih are making a comeback, Siraj along with England's Chris Woakes has been the only bowler to have played five tests.

The fifth Test began with England electing to field first. At stumps on Day 1, India were 204/6, recovering slightly from a poor start. Karun Nair remained unbeaten on 52, with Washington Sundar supporting him on 19. The pair’s 51-run partnership helped stabilize the innings after early blows from Gus Atkinson and James Anderson.

India’s updated squad for fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK)