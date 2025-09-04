Amit Mishra Announces Retirement, Credits IPL For Financial Stability And Career Revival

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who recently retired after a remarkable 25-year career, reflected on how the Indian Premier League (IPL) played a pivotal role in shaping his cricketing journey. He credited the tournament for not only providing financial security but also offering a platform that reignited his international career.

IPL: A Platform for Comeback

Mishra recalled that it was Virender Sehwag who personally reached out and insisted on having him in his IPL side. “IPL helped me financially and also gave me the chance to make a comeback. At that time, leg-spinners were not considered effective for T20 cricket, but Viru bhai [Sehwag] told me he wanted me in his team because I had performed well,” Mishra told ANI.

He first debuted for India in 2003, taking one wicket against South Africa in Dhaka. However, he soon found himself sidelined as Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh dominated India’s spin department. During his five-year hiatus, Mishra continued to perform for Haryana in domestic cricket, patiently waiting for another opportunity.

IPL Success and Legacy

Mishra made his IPL debut in 2008 for Delhi Daredevils under Sehwag’s captaincy and went on to leave an indelible mark. He finished with 174 wickets in 162 matches, averaging 23.82 with an economy rate of 7.37, and is the only bowler in IPL history to have taken three hat-tricks for three different teams: Delhi Daredevils (2008), Kings XI Punjab (2011), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013).

Reflecting on leg-spinners’ role in cricket, Mishra said, “I took a hat-trick, a five-wicket haul, and then made a comeback to the Indian team. But, unfortunately, the importance of leg-spinners was realised very late. Just look at Shane Warne and Anil Kumble, they were always wicket-takers.”

Farewell to International Cricket

Mishra retired having represented India in 68 matches across all formats, taking 156 wickets. Beyond the numbers, he leaves a legacy of resilience, skill, and record-breaking achievements in the IPL, inspiring future generations of leg-spinners.