Amit Mishra Backs Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Despite Age Concerns Ahead Of 2027 Cricket World Cup

Former India spinner Amit Mishra has thrown his support behind senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, backing the experienced duo to be part of India’s squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup. Mishra believes there is no one better equipped in the current setup to handle pressure situations and pass on that knowledge to the next generation.

Experience matters in big tournaments, says Mishra

Speaking to ANI, Mishra stressed that while bilateral performances may fluctuate, major tournaments demand players who thrive under pressure. “They should be in the team. They have performed for so many years. Wins and runs can go up and down in bilateral series, but in big tournaments, you need big players,” Mishra said. “Nobody can handle pressure as well as they can, and nobody is better suited to teach youngsters how to deal with it.”

Questions around age and game time

Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket in May this year and have since been focusing exclusively on ODIs. With the format featuring less frequently on the international calendar, concerns have been raised about limited match exposure and the impact of age on reflexes and fitness.

By the time the 2027 World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, comes around, Rohit will be in his early 40s, while Kohli will be in his late 30s. Despite that, Mishra feels their presence alone adds value to the side.

Guiding youngsters and supporting leadership

Mishra, who picked up 156 wickets in 68 international matches for India, highlighted the duo’s role in mentoring young players and assisting captain Shubman Gill. “They will guide youngsters and the captain on various things. Even if they don’t perform in every match, their presence in a tournament is impactful,” he said.

However, Mishra also made it clear that seniority should not be based on reputation alone. “They should also perform. I’m not saying centuries in every game, but the impact must remain consistent. When such players are in the team, the opposition always feels the pressure.”

Strong ODI numbers back their case

The ‘Ro-Ko’ duo finished as India’s top two run-scorers in ODIs this year. Kohli scored 651 runs in 13 matches at an average of 65.10, including three centuries and four fifties, while Rohit amassed 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of over 100, with two hundreds and four half-centuries. After his 135 against South Africa earlier this year, Kohli also underlined his mindset, stating that he has “never been a big believer in excessive preparation” and that much of his success has been “mental”.

Domestic cricket can help, not hurt

On whether seasoned stars should feature in domestic cricket, Mishra strongly advocated regular match play. “The more you play, the better your body feels and the stronger you become mentally. Playing a few domestic games helps maintain rhythm and fitness,” he said, adding that selective participation and rest can strike the right balance.

Both Kohli and Rohit are set to return to domestic 50-over cricket in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, representing Delhi and Mumbai respectively, as the tournament gets underway this week—another step in keeping their ODI rhythm intact ahead of the road to 2027.