/Amit Mishra joins Delhi Capitals as spin bowling coach for IPL 2027

In a significant homecoming for one of the Indian Premier League’s most decorated bowlers, former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has returned to Delhi Capitals (DC) as their spin bowling coach ahead of the IPL 2027 season.
The announcement marks the beginning of Mishra’s formal coaching career at the franchise where he achieved some of the greatest milestones of his playing days.
ALSO READ: Arafat Minhas creates history, becomes third Pakistan cricketer after Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq to...
A Storied Legacy With Delhi
Mishra remains an iconic figure in Delhi’s IPL history. He holds the record as the franchise’s all-time leading wicket-taker, having claimed 110 wickets in 103 appearances across multiple stints.
Overall, Mishra is widely celebrated as one of the IPL's greatest match-winners, bagging 174 wickets in 162 games and standing as the only bowler in the tournament’s history to register three hat-tricks.
In a video shared by the franchise, Mishra expressed his delight at beginning his coaching career with the team he has long called home.
"I don’t know about legends, but I did really decent in IPL. Dilli Dilliwalon ki hai. When the first season of IPL was held, I was part of DC. Today, when I am starting my coaching career, it’s also with the DC team, and so I am very happy," he said.
"A tiger is the one who never leaves his prey. Dilli is my heartbeat. We will try to give the happiness to the Dilli fans which they have been waiting for these many years," he added.
Joining A Star-Studded DC Support Staff
Mishra’s inclusion bolsters an overhauled and formidable backroom staff assembled by Delhi Capitals for upcoming campaigns:
Head Coach: Sourav Ganguly
Assistant Coach: Yuvraj Singh
Pace Bowling Coach: Chaminda Vaas
Spin Bowling Coach: Amit Mishra
Notably, Delhi Capitals have never won an IPL title and have reached the final only once (in 2020). With a star-studded coaching group that mixes deep franchise knowledge (Mishra) with international pedigree (Ganguly, Yuvraj and Vaas), the side will hope to end its long wait for silverware in the 20th edition of the tournament.
Mishra and Vaas had already begun working with the franchise’s academy players in the weeks leading up to the formal announcement.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.