Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006117https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/amitabh-bachchan-plays-finger-cricket-with-sachin-tendulkar-video-goes-viral-watch-3006117.html
NewsCricketAmitabh Bachchan Plays Finger Cricket With Sachin Tendulkar, Video Goes Viral - Watch
AMITABH BACHCHAN

Amitabh Bachchan Plays Finger Cricket With Sachin Tendulkar, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar’s finger cricket moment at ISPL goes viral, blending nostalgia, sport, and star power in a candid clip that has the internet smiling.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Amitabh Bachchan’s playful reaction during finger cricket reveals a rare, childlike side of the Bollywood legend.
  • Sachin Tendulkar’s relaxed bonding with Bachchan at ISPL adds authenticity to the league’s growing appeal.
  • The viral video taps into nostalgia, blending cricket culture with cinematic legacy.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amitabh Bachchan Plays Finger Cricket With Sachin Tendulkar, Video Goes Viral - Watch Two legends, one childhood game. Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar play finger cricket at ISPL, creating the most wholesome viral sports moment on the internet today. Photo Credit – X

When two of India’s most revered icons share a playful moment, the internet pauses and watches. That is exactly what happened when Amitabh Bachchan was seen playing finger cricket with Sachin Tendulkar, producing what many fans are calling the most wholesome viral sports clip of the week.

Also Read: WPL 2026 Updated Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Holders After RCB vs UPW Match - In Pics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Viral Moment From ISPL That Fans Didn’t Know They Needed

The now viral video surfaced during an appearance at the Indian Street Premier League. Tendulkar serves as a core committee member of the league, while Bachchan owns the Majhi Mumbai franchise. What began as a casual interaction quickly turned into a nostalgic game of finger cricket, instantly striking a chord with fans across generations.

Big B later shared the clip on social media, captioning it, “Playing finger cricket with the God of Cricket.” Within minutes, the video exploded across platforms, drawing reactions from cricket lovers, film buffs, and casual scrollers alike.

When Legends Drop the Aura and Play Like Kids

What truly elevated the moment was Bachchan’s unfiltered joy. When he was declared out, the megastar briefly sulked, then smiled and jumped right back in. It was a rare glimpse of vulnerability and innocence from a man often associated with towering gravitas.

Tendulkar, equally relaxed, played along with a grin, gently teasing and enjoying the moment. The ease between the two icons highlighted a bond built on mutual respect and shared love for sport.

Fans Call It a Meeting of GOATs

Social media reactions poured in instantly. Comments ranged from “Two legends, one timeless game” to chants of “Sachin Sachin” that echoed stadium nostalgia. Several users called it “pure joy” and “a reminder of simpler times.”

The clip also drew engagement from across the celebrity spectrum. With ISPL featuring team owners like Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Suriya, fans saw the moment as proof that cricket continues to unite Bollywood and sports like nothing else.

Why This Video Matters Beyond the Likes

Finger cricket is more than a childhood pastime. It is a shared cultural memory across Indian households. Seeing Bachchan and Tendulkar recreate it reminded fans why both remain deeply relatable despite their legendary status.

For ISPL, the timing could not be better. As the league pushes to expand its footprint and attract younger audiences, moments like these humanize the brand and amplify organic reach far beyond traditional promotion.

The Power of Authentic Sports Content

In an era of overproduced reels and scripted appearances, this candid interaction felt refreshingly real. There was no script, no performance, just two legends enjoying a simple game. That authenticity is precisely why the video resonated and trended.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

China
People's Police Day Farce: China's Camps Crush Uyghur and Tibetan Hope
G7 Critical minerals meeting
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Attends Critical Minerals Ministerial Meet
United State
US Issues Fresh Alert Urging Americans To 'Leave Iran Now'
China air defence zone
Microwave 'Drone Killer': How China's Hurricane 3000 Whips Out Drone Swarm
Weather Update
Bone-Chilling Cold Grips North India; IMD Issues Red Alert For Punjab, Haryana
US-Cuba Relations History
Explained: The Century-Long Feud Between The US And Cuba
Trump Iran Tariff
Trump Escalates Iran Pressure, Hits Tehran’s Trade Partners With 25% Tariff
BJP CPC Meeting
CPC Walks Into BJP HQ: Inside The Rare China-India Party-Level Talks In Delhi
Iran protests
Diplomacy Or Disaster? White House Says Trump Keeps Airstrike Option On Iran
Trump Tariffs
Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Supreme Court Could Expose Him To Trillions In Chaos