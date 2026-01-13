Amitabh Bachchan Plays Finger Cricket With Sachin Tendulkar, Video Goes Viral - Watch

When two of India’s most revered icons share a playful moment, the internet pauses and watches. That is exactly what happened when Amitabh Bachchan was seen playing finger cricket with Sachin Tendulkar, producing what many fans are calling the most wholesome viral sports clip of the week.

A Viral Moment From ISPL That Fans Didn’t Know They Needed

The now viral video surfaced during an appearance at the Indian Street Premier League. Tendulkar serves as a core committee member of the league, while Bachchan owns the Majhi Mumbai franchise. What began as a casual interaction quickly turned into a nostalgic game of finger cricket, instantly striking a chord with fans across generations.

Big B later shared the clip on social media, captioning it, “Playing finger cricket with the God of Cricket.” Within minutes, the video exploded across platforms, drawing reactions from cricket lovers, film buffs, and casual scrollers alike.

When Legends Drop the Aura and Play Like Kids

What truly elevated the moment was Bachchan’s unfiltered joy. When he was declared out, the megastar briefly sulked, then smiled and jumped right back in. It was a rare glimpse of vulnerability and innocence from a man often associated with towering gravitas.

Tendulkar, equally relaxed, played along with a grin, gently teasing and enjoying the moment. The ease between the two icons highlighted a bond built on mutual respect and shared love for sport.

Fans Call It a Meeting of GOATs

Social media reactions poured in instantly. Comments ranged from “Two legends, one timeless game” to chants of “Sachin Sachin” that echoed stadium nostalgia. Several users called it “pure joy” and “a reminder of simpler times.”

The clip also drew engagement from across the celebrity spectrum. With ISPL featuring team owners like Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Suriya, fans saw the moment as proof that cricket continues to unite Bollywood and sports like nothing else.

Why This Video Matters Beyond the Likes

Finger cricket is more than a childhood pastime. It is a shared cultural memory across Indian households. Seeing Bachchan and Tendulkar recreate it reminded fans why both remain deeply relatable despite their legendary status.

For ISPL, the timing could not be better. As the league pushes to expand its footprint and attract younger audiences, moments like these humanize the brand and amplify organic reach far beyond traditional promotion.

The Power of Authentic Sports Content

In an era of overproduced reels and scripted appearances, this candid interaction felt refreshingly real. There was no script, no performance, just two legends enjoying a simple game. That authenticity is precisely why the video resonated and trended.