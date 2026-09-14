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Amritsar Soormas win Sher-E-Punjab T20 League title, thrash Ludhiana Lions by eight wickets in final

Sahaj Dhawan scored an unbeaten half-century, while Rahul Kumar remained unbeaten on 42 off 30 balls as Amritsar Soormas won the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League title after beating Ludhiana Lions by eight wickets in the final.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 09:44 AM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 09:50 AM IST
Amritsar Soormas win Sher-E-Punjab T20 League title, thrash Ludhiana Lions by eight wickets in final
Image Credit: Sher-E-Punjab T20 League

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Amritsar Soormas win Sher-E-Punjab T20 League title, thrash Ludhiana Lions by eight wickets in final
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