Anaya Bangar Shocks Fans on Rise And Fall: Famous Cricketer Sent Obscene Photo After Transition

Anaya Bangar, daughter of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has once again captured headlines with a shocking revelation on the reality show Rise And Fall. The 26-year-old trans woman, who publicly came out last November, disclosed that a well-known cricketer sent her an obscene photo shortly after her transition, sparking conversations on the treatment of transgender athletes in Indian cricket.

Shocking Confession on Rise And Fall

During a candid conversation with fellow contestants on Amazon MX Player’s Rise And Fall, Anaya opened up about her experience. “Basically, kya hua tha, main publicly come out ki last year November mein. Fir December-January mein main content post karti thi, jo dimag mein aaraha tha who karti thi. Randomly, ek cricketer ne mujhe add kiya and hamari kuch baat nahi hui, usne directly photo bhej di. Waisi photo,” she revealed.

When pressed if it was a nude photo, Anaya responded, “Samajhlo abhi (Understand now),” and when asked if she knew the sender, she said, “Usse sab jaante hai (Everyone knows him).” Her revelation left her housemates visibly shocked, and the clip quickly went viral across social media platforms.

This incident has not only drawn attention to Anaya’s personal journey but also highlighted the broader issues faced by transgender athletes navigating the male-dominated world of Indian cricket.

Anaya Bangar’s Journey: From Cricketer to Advocate

Anaya Bangar, formerly known as Aryan Bangar, was herself a cricketer before her gender transition. Over the past year, she has emerged as a prominent voice for transgender inclusion in sports, using social media to share her experiences of hostility within cricket circles.

Her Instagram posts and public statements reflect a mix of resilience and advocacy, aiming to shed light on the challenges transgender athletes face in India. Anaya has expressed her ambition to play for the women’s cricket team and has reached out to both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to push for the inclusion of transgender players.

By speaking out on a widely watched reality show, Anaya has taken her fight for equality to a broader audience, blending personal storytelling with a larger social message.

Social Media Buzz and Public Reaction

Following Anaya’s revelation, fans and critics alike have flooded social media with support, debates, and questions about accountability in Indian cricket. The incident has sparked a larger conversation about online harassment, consent, and the responsibility of sports professionals to uphold ethical behavior.

Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube clips of Anaya’s candid confession are trending, with hashtags like #AnayaBangar, #RiseAndFall, and #TransInclusionInCricket gaining traction. Media outlets have highlighted the story as a wake-up call for the cricketing community to address gender sensitivity and harassment proactively.

Advocating Transgender Inclusion in Indian Cricket

Beyond the personal allegations, Anaya Bangar’s narrative underscores the pressing need for inclusive policies in Indian sports. While transgender athletes worldwide have fought for recognition and participation rights, India’s cricket ecosystem has yet to fully embrace this movement.

Anaya’s outreach to the BCCI and ICC reflects a growing demand for clear guidelines, opportunities, and safety measures for transgender athletes. Advocates argue that without institutional support, stories like Anaya’s will continue to surface, highlighting systemic gaps in sports governance.