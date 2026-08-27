Anaya Bangar has established a clear timeline for her potential return to competitive sport, targeting March 2027 to begin pursuing elite opportunities in Australia, which includes a possible route toward the Women's Big Bash League. As the daughter of former India cricketer and former head coach of the Indian men's team Sanjay Bangar, Anaya previously played as a Mumbai under 19 cricketer. Cricket Australia has granted her clearance to participate in local community cricket while establishing a structured pathway for her to potentially reach elite women's events, dependent on governing policy requirements.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Anaya emphasized that the administrative ruling does not grant her automatic selection or guaranteed standing within elite tournaments. 'I am preparing to return to women’s cricket in Australia with the aim of pursuing elite cricket from March 2027,' stated the 25 year old athlete. 'This has not been an automatic or an informal process. Cricket Australia has a framework designed to balance fairness, competitive integrity, and inclusion in women’s sport, and my case has been considered through that framework.'
Policy Requirements And Medical Evaluation
While immediate participation begins through community cricket matches in Australia, eligibility for high level competitions remains bound by specific regulations. Under the Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy established by Cricket Australia, an athlete must maintain a serum testosterone concentration below 10 nmol/L across a minimum period of 12 months. Official assessments regarding her status for elite participation will occur in March 2027 following required blood testing procedures.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On making a comeback in cricket, Anaya Bangar, a cricketer and the daughter of former Indian international cricketer and national batting coach, Sanjay Bangar, said, "...I am preparing to return to women's cricket in Australia with the aim of… pic.twitter.com/NVgrICOjgT— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2026
Elaborating on the process, Bangar noted, 'My understanding from Cricket Australia's clearance is that my eligibility for elite women's cricket from March 2027 remains subject to the applicable policy requirements, including a blood test assessment at the same time. If that March 2027 test confirms that I continue to meet the required testosterone criteria, I will be eligible to pursue selection for elite women’s cricket, including the Women’s Big Bash League pathway.'
She reiterated that meeting baseline criteria opens a door rather than securing a roster spot. 'Cricket Australia has given me a pathway, which does not mean that I have been given a place in a team. I still have to train, compete, perform and earn that opportunity,' she added, emphasizing, 'I don’t expect my history or my identity to earn me a place on a cricket team. I want my cricket to earn me a place on a cricket team.'
Shift From BCCI To Cricket Australia
Prior to seeking international clearance, Anaya initially contacted the Board of Control for Cricket in India last year to request guidance regarding transgender athletes competing within domestic women's cricket structures, though she received no reply. Following the lack of communication, she approached Cricket Australia in June of this year. Governing officials evaluated her medical records, blood test results, surgical documentation, and a research report compiled by Manchester Metropolitan University's Institute of Sport before reaching their conclusion.
Contrasting the responses from the respective sporting boards, Bangar remarked, 'After I published my athlete testing report and everything else, BCCI stayed quiet about it. Whereas Cricket Australia actually read my report, went through all my medical history and had a proper team assessing my case.' She concluded, 'I approached Cricket Australia and they gave me clearance to play in terms of fairness and inclusivity.' At present, she is actively searching for a suitable club in Australia to commence her journey back to active competition.
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