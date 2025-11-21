Smriti Mandhana received an unforgettable surprise at the DY Patil Stadium when her fiancé, renowned singer Palash Muchhal, proposed to her right on the cricket pitch. The iconic venue had earlier hosted India’s Women’s World Cup final victory over South Africa earlier this month, making the moment even more special.

In a video shared by Palash Muchhal, he is seen leading Smriti to the centre of the field before presenting her with a ring, giving her the surprise of a lifetime.

“She said yes,” Palash wrote alongside the heartwarming clip.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The video begins with Smriti blindfolded, guided by Palash to the centre of the stadium. Once she removes the blindfold, she discovers her longtime boyfriend kneeling and proposing. Overjoyed, Smriti accepts the proposal as friends and family rush to the middle of the pitch to celebrate the moment with the couple. Palash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, was also present for the special occasion.

ALSO READ - Meet Confirmed Captains Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics

When Are They Marrying?

The couple is set to tie the knot on Sunday, November 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to the pair in a congratulatory letter earlier this week.

Smriti shared the news with her fans via a playful Instagram reel, featuring her World Cup-winning teammates, including Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav. In the video, she proudly showcased her engagement ring.

About Their Relationship

Smriti and Palash have maintained a long and steady relationship, keeping their bond largely private while supporting each other’s careers. Palash was seen cheering for Smriti and the India women’s cricket team during the World Cup final against South Africa. Off the field, Smriti is enjoying the peak of her cricketing career. She was instrumental in India’s maiden World Cup triumph, finishing as the top Indian run-scorer with a record 434 runs in nine innings, including a century against New Zealand in a crucial league match.

Deputy to captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti ended the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer overall, behind South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt. Last year, she also became the first Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain to win the Women’s Premier League title, further cementing her status as one of India’s premier cricketers.