Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Sparks Debate: Sunil Gavaskar Questions Why Sachin’s Name Comes Second

Former India captain and iconic batsman Sunil Gavaskar has publicly criticized the naming order of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the new title for the Test series played between India and England. While acknowledging the ECB’s right to christen the series as it sees fit, Gavaskar strongly asserted that the order—placing Anderson before Tendulkar—disrespects not only the seniority but also the magnitude of Tendulkar’s legacy. “For most, if not all, Indian cricket lovers it is jarring to know that Anderson’s name comes first,” Gavaskar wrote in his Mid-Day column, urging Indian fans and media to refer to it as the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy instead.

Why the Renaming Has Sparked Controversy

The decision to merge and rename the Test series—previously contested as the Pataudi Trophy in England and Anthony De Mello Trophy in India—was presented as a tribute to two modern giants of Test cricket: Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson. Tendulkar, the most-capped cricketer in history with 200 Tests and over 15,000 runs, and Anderson, the most prolific fast bowler in Tests with 704 wickets, are undeniably icons of the red-ball game. However, Gavaskar believes the naming fails to reflect cricketing hierarchy and historical contribution.

Tendulkar vs Anderson: A Legacy Comparison

Sachin Tendulkar

Test Matches: 200

Test Runs: 15,921

Centuries: 51

ODI Runs: 18,426 (highest)

World Cup: Winner (2011)

James Anderson

Test Matches: 188

Test Wickets: 704 (highest among pacers)

ODI Record: Moderate

World Cup: No title

Gavaskar emphasized that while Anderson’s Test achievements are historic, they do not eclipse Tendulkar’s multi-format dominance, especially considering Anderson’s effectiveness has largely been in English conditions.

Gavaskar’s Broader Appeal: Let the Fans Decide

In his column, Gavaskar didn't merely critique the ECB and BCCI's naming decision—he called upon Indian cricket fans and media to organically reclaim the narrative. “I urge all Indian cricket lovers including the India media to call it the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy,” he wrote, appealing to a form of cultural and sporting correction. This echoes his earlier disappointment when reports emerged that the Pataudi Trophy would be retired. Gavaskar had then remarked that it reflected “a total lack of sensitivity to the contribution made by the Pataudis to cricket in both England and India.”

The Sentiment vs the Statute

While there is no official rulebook for name order in such bilateral honors, the convention often places the senior or more globally influential name first. Given Tendulkar’s broader impact on international cricket—especially across all formats and geographies—many feel Gavaskar’s point holds merit beyond nationalistic sentiment. Yet, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy also represents a symbolic coming together of two cricketing cultures, with Anderson embodying England’s modern fast-bowling legacy and Tendulkar standing as India's most revered batting icon.

A Trophy That Reflects Two Eras

As the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy begins a new chapter in the storied rivalry between India and England, it’s clear that the renaming has sparked deeper conversations—about cricketing legacy, national pride, and how we choose to remember sporting legends. Whether fans and commentators choose to echo Gavaskar’s call and refer to it as the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy remains to be seen. What is certain, though, is that this debate adds yet another layer of intrigue and passion to a rivalry that continues to define the soul of Test cricket.