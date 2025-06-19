Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2918631https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/anderson-tendulkar-trophy-unveiled-a-new-era-in-india-england-test-rivalry-pataudi-medal-to-honor-winning-captain-2918631.html
NewsCricket
ANDERSON TENDULKAR TROPHY

Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy Unveiled: A New Era In India–England Test Rivalry, Pataudi Medal To Honor Winning Captain

The India–England Test rivalry has entered a new phase with the unveiling of the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, named after cricketing legends James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar. 

 

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 09:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy Unveiled: A New Era In India–England Test Rivalry, Pataudi Medal To Honor Winning Captain Image Credit: X

A new era has begun in India–England Test cricket as the two boards, BCCI and ECB, have jointly unveiled the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, a tribute to two of the game’s greatest legends: James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar. The move replaces the historic Pataudi Trophy and Anthony de Mello Trophy, marking a symbolic evolution of one of Test cricket’s most prestigious rivalries.

A Tribute to Two Modern Icons

The newly revealed trophy bears the names, images, and signatures of Sachin Tendulkar, cricket's all-time highest run-scorer, and James Anderson, the most prolific fast bowler in Test history. Together, the two represent longevity, excellence, and the highest standards in cricket. The trophy will now be awarded to the winner of every bilateral Test series between India and England, regardless of location.

Pataudi Medal Preserves Legacy

Though the Pataudi Trophy name has been retired, the legacy of the late Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, former India captain and a cultural bridge between the two nations, will live on through the newly introduced Pataudi Medal. This medal will be awarded to the captain of the series-winning team, ensuring that Pataudi's contributions are not forgotten but honored in a new format.

Why the Change?

Previously, India and England competed for two different trophies: the Pataudi Trophy (in England) and the Anthony de Mello Trophy (in India). With this renaming, there will now be one unified trophy, the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, for all India–England Test series. This move simplifies the rivalry’s identity and raises its global stature.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK