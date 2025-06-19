Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy Unveiled: A New Era In India–England Test Rivalry, Pataudi Medal To Honor Winning Captain

A new era has begun in India–England Test cricket as the two boards, BCCI and ECB, have jointly unveiled the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, a tribute to two of the game’s greatest legends: James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar. The move replaces the historic Pataudi Trophy and Anthony de Mello Trophy, marking a symbolic evolution of one of Test cricket’s most prestigious rivalries.

A Tribute to Two Modern Icons

The newly revealed trophy bears the names, images, and signatures of Sachin Tendulkar, cricket's all-time highest run-scorer, and James Anderson, the most prolific fast bowler in Test history. Together, the two represent longevity, excellence, and the highest standards in cricket. The trophy will now be awarded to the winner of every bilateral Test series between India and England, regardless of location.

Two cricketing icons. One special recognition _



The legendary Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson pose alongside the new trophy.

Pataudi Medal Preserves Legacy

Though the Pataudi Trophy name has been retired, the legacy of the late Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, former India captain and a cultural bridge between the two nations, will live on through the newly introduced Pataudi Medal. This medal will be awarded to the captain of the series-winning team, ensuring that Pataudi's contributions are not forgotten but honored in a new format.

Why the Change?

Previously, India and England competed for two different trophies: the Pataudi Trophy (in England) and the Anthony de Mello Trophy (in India). With this renaming, there will now be one unified trophy, the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, for all India–England Test series. This move simplifies the rivalry’s identity and raises its global stature.