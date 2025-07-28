Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Who Will Take Trophy Home If India Win Final Test And Series Ends In Draw? Check Here

IND vs ENG: India pulled off a dramatic escape on Sunday, July 27, as they denied England a series win in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. The hosts were firm favourites to seal the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, needing just eight Indian wickets with nearly two days to play. However, India’s resilience with the bat ensured the match ended in a draw, keeping the series alive at 2-1 in England’s favour.

Rahul and Gill Lay the Foundation

Facing a daunting task, India’s survival effort began with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, who displayed remarkable patience and discipline to bat through the entirety of Day 4. Their stand wore down the English bowling attack and prevented early breakthroughs that could have led to a collapse.

Jadeja and Sundar’s Match-Saving Partnership

On the final day, India were still under pressure, but Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar rose to the occasion. The pair put together an unbroken 203-run partnership that not only frustrated England but also shifted the momentum entirely. Sundar brought up his maiden Test century, while Jadeja remained unbeaten on 107, showcasing grit and maturity.

Eventually, with the result inevitable, both teams agreed to shake hands and end the match as a draw—much to India’s relief and England’s disappointment.

Series Heads to The Oval with Everything to Play For

With the fourth Test drawn, the five-match series now stands at 2-1 in England’s favour. The final Test will be played at The Oval starting Thursday, and India will need to win to level the series. A 2-2 result would be a moral victory for the visitors after being 2-1 down, but the big question remains who would retain the trophy?

Who Will Hold the Trophy If Series Is Drawn?

According to tradition in most bilateral Test series, if a series ends in a draw, the team that won the previous edition retains the trophy. In this case, while the 2021 Pataudi Trophy ended in a draw, England had beaten India 4-1 in 2018, technically making them the holders.

However, the current series marks the inaugural edition of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, replacing the Pataudi Trophy. This raises uncertainty over whether the 2018 result still applies or if a drawn series would mean the trophy is shared.

As of now, neither the BCCI nor the ECB has issued an official clarification on the retention rules for the new trophy in the event of a drawn series.