Andhra Premier League 2025: New Teams, Fixtures, Squads, Streaming Details & Match Timings

The Andhra Premier League (APL) 2025 is back with a bang. Organized by the Andhra Cricket Association, this season promises more excitement and bigger competition as three new franchises join the league. With the tournament growing from 6 to 9 teams, fans can expect a thrilling 2025 edition of APL.

APL 2025 Schedule:

The APL 2025 kicks off on August 30, 2025, and runs till September 14, 2025. All matches will be held at the iconic Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

APL 2025 Teams (Total 9):

Rayalaseema Kings

Coastal Riders

Vizag Warriors

Bezawada Tigers

Uttarandhra Lions

Godavari Titans

Krishna Chargers (New)

Manyam Raiders (New)

Kalinga Super Kings (New)

The addition of Krishna Chargers, Manyam Raiders, and Kalinga Super Kings reflects the expanding reach of cricket in Andhra Pradesh.

What’s New in APL 2025?

Increased teams: Now 9, creating more competition

Double-header matches: Weekend excitement with two games per day

Revamped points system: Emphasizing net run rate and bonus points

Format:

The league follows a round-robin format, where each team will play 6 league matches, followed by playoffs and the final.

Key Dates:

Opening Match: Aug 30 – Rayalaseema Kings vs Krishna Chargers

Playoffs: From Sept 11

Final: Sept 14

Why APL Matters:

The APL has become a vital platform for young Andhra cricketers to showcase their talent. Performers here often earn IPL trials or national selection attention. Players like KS Bharat and Ricky Bhui emerged from these ranks.

Broadcast & Live Streaming:

Matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Telugu and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.