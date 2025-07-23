Andre Russell Backs RCB Star To Take Over His Role in West Indies Squad

West Indies’ two-time T20 World Cup-winning all-rounder, Andre Russell, brought the curtain down on his international career at Sabina Park in Jamaica, his home ground. He bid farewell following an eight-wicket loss to Australia in the second T20I of the series. After the match, Russell remained composed, interacting warmly with fans, posing for selfies, and signing autographs before heading over to the presentation area.

"I just want to say thanks, thanks to the people in the Sabina Park and to the WICB for the opportunity. Just happy to play in front of the home crowd, the result didn't go our way, but I'm just happy to have played so many matches and wish the team the best going forward. The result didn't go our way (today), thanks for all the support, I really appreciate it the most," Russell said during the post-match presentation.

Feeling it was the right moment to retire, Russell acknowledged several rising stars in the West Indies setup and appeared to point toward his successor. He mentioned Romario Shepherd as someone ready to step into the role he leaves behind.

"I remember the two World Cups we won, the flags going high, but at the end of the day I think it was time to move ahead, we have a good bunch of guys (in the team), Shepherd is throwing some punches and there are the likes of Rutherford, Alzarri and Holder as well. Amazing to finish my career at the Sabina Park, the result didn't go our way, but that's the game of cricket. You've supported us a lot and do keep supporting us going ahead," he added.

In his final outing, Russell delivered a quickfire 36 off just 15 balls, including four sixes and two fours. However, his bowling was less effective, conceding 16 runs in his only over. As for Shepherd, his numbers underline his all-round value. In 57 T20Is, he has claimed 60 wickets at an average of 27.98, including a four-wicket haul. His economy rate stands close to 10. With the bat, he has scored 591 runs at an average of 25.69 and a strike rate of 140.71, though he is yet to register a half-century in T20 internationals. Australia won the second T20I spoiling Andre's farewell winning the T20 series.