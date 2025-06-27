Andre Russell Joins Chris Gayle And Kieron Pollard In ‘THIS’ T20 Milestone, Becomes Only The Third Player In The World To Achieve

Andre Russell finally showed his muscle as he put up a strong cameo of 30 from 13 balls in the Los Angeles clash against Washington Freedom. West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell has become only the third player in cricket history to smash 750 career sixes in T20 cricket. He reached 751 sixes, joining batting legends Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard in this exclusive club.

Most sixes in T20 cricket:

1 - Chris Gayle: 1056 sixes

2 - Kieron Pollard: 916 sixes

3 - Andre Russell: 751 sixes

4 - Nicholas Pooran: 641 sixes

5 - Alex Hales: 563 sixes

A Momentous Milestone at MLC

Russell’s record-breaking six came during a thunderous spell in MLC 2025 against Washington Freedom, a platform where he has consistently showcased his raw power. Reaching 750 sixes in a single knock isn’t just about milestones; it reflects the sustained dominance of a hitter who reshaped power batting in T20 cricket.

What’s Next for Russell?

At 33, Russell continues to dominate formats around the globe: MLC, IPL, CPL, and more. As he climbs the sixes leaderboard, many wonder: Can he catch Pollard and even Gayle? The chase is on, and T20 fans will be watching closely.

Freedom Pulls Off Another Thrilling 200+ Run Chase

The Glenn Maxwell-led Freedom continued their sensational run-chasing form by pulling off yet another 200-plus target, sealing a five-wicket victory in a last-ball thriller. Just days after successfully chasing a record 221, the highest target in MLC history, they returned to hunt down 214, showcasing nerves of steel.

The dramatic finish came after Glenn Phillips, on strike with scores level, was dropped by Jason Holder at mid-on. Phillips made the most of the lifeline, finishing unbeaten on 33 off 23 balls, while Obus Pienaar’s quickfire 23 from 16 deliveries played a crucial supporting role.

With this win, Freedom has now won five of their six matches, strengthening their grip on a playoff spot. In contrast, LAKR's struggles continue, with just one win from six games.