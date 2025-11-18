Andre Russell Release Shocker: Mohammed Kaif Says KKR Can’t Replace Him Even with Four Cameron Greens

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has slammed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for releasing Andre Russell ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, calling the decision “astonishing” and urging the franchise to consider bringing back the West Indies all-rounder. Russell, a two-time IPL Most Valuable Player (MVP), spent 12 memorable seasons with KKR, winning the title twice and leaving an indelible mark on the league.

Kaif Calls Russell’s Release ‘Wrong’

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif highlighted Russell’s immense value, stating, “Russell’s release is not right. You had him at Rs 12 crore, and that is not a big amount for a player like him. He is a once-in-a-generation player.”

Kaif acknowledged that Russell had occasional dips in form but emphasized that his experience and match-winning ability make him irreplaceable. “Yes, he was out of form, but later on he scored runs too. This is a format where experienced players shine,” Kaif added, underlining the importance of seasoned performers in the IPL.

The Russell Legacy at KKR

Andre Russell’s contributions to KKR have been monumental. Over 133 matches across 12 seasons, he scored 2,593 runs at a blistering strike rate of 174.97 and claimed 122 wickets at an average of 21.59. Known for his explosive batting at number seven and his ability to turn games with both bat and ball, Russell has been instrumental in KKR’s IPL successes.

The franchise retained him ahead of IPL 2025, but in a shocking turn, KKR chose to release the all-rounder ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. Many analysts, including Kaif, believe that the decision may be linked to the arrival of Abhishek Nayar as KKR’s head coach, who is expected to shape the team according to his vision.

Why Kaif Thinks Russell is Irreplaceable

As KKR prepares for the IPL 2026 auction with Rs. 64.3 crore to spend and six foreign player slots to fill, speculation is rife that Cameron Green could be the team’s top target. However, Kaif cautioned that even four players like Green would struggle to replicate Russell’s impact.

“The quality and power Russell has, even four players like Cameron Green cannot cover that. The way he plays, he can hit 100m sixes at will and has won so many games from situations where the game seemed lost,” Kaif stated. He further stressed that Russell’s unique ability at number seven is unmatched, adding that a player like Green, batting higher up the order, cannot provide the same firepower in the lower middle order.

IPL 2026 Auction: Will Russell Make a Comeback?

With the IPL 2026 auction scheduled for November 16 in Abu Dhabi, KKR fans and cricket enthusiasts are eagerly watching to see if the franchise will reverse its decision and attempt to bring Russell back. The all-rounder’s availability could change the dynamics of the auction, with teams aware of the massive gap his absence leaves in KKR’s lineup.

Russell’s record, experience, and explosive abilities make him one of the most sought-after players in the IPL history, and Kaif’s appeal has only added fuel to the debate. If KKR fails to secure him again, critics argue the team may struggle to find a player of equivalent match-winning capability.