Andre Russell’s Sleepless Nights Reached KKR, Shah Rukh Khan Intervened: How KKR Blocked A CSK Move

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore has disclosed that it was none other than co-owner Shah Rukh Khan who masterminded Andre Russell’s post-playing career with the franchise by proposing the innovative “Power Coach” position for the West Indian superstar. As KKR finalised their retention list and Russell faced uncertainty about life after hanging up his IPL boots, SRK’s intervention provided the perfect solution, ensuring the explosive all-rounder remains an integral part of the Knight Riders family for years to come.

Sleepless Nights After Retentions Prompt Honest Conversations

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Mysore revealed that Russell was deeply torn about retiring from the league after more than ten glorious seasons.

“I could see he was agonising over it, and when I shared this with SRK (Shah Rukh Khan), it was actually his suggestion,” Mysore said. “Players think about what happens after hanging up their boots, but they also don’t want to think about it because they believe they are still good, and Dre still is.”

‘Power Coach’ Idea Changes Everything for Dre Russ

The moment Russell accepted the coaching transition instead of entering another auction pool, his entire demeanour transformed.

“He smashed a trademark six, took catches, dived around. I even messaged him, jokingly calling him ‘power coach,’ and he loved it. He has fully accepted it,” Mysore added.

Russell Joins a Star-Studded KKR Backroom Staff

Following his official retirement from IPL playing duties, Russell enthusiastically stepped into his new designation as KKR Power Coach. He joins an already glittering support staff that includes Shane Watson as batting coach, Tim Southee as bowling coach, Dwayne Bravo as mentor, and Abhishek Nayar as head coach, making Kolkata’s backroom one of the most decorated in the tournament’s history.

Release Before Auction Took Emotional Toll on Russell

Despite stepping into a new role, the emotional weight of being technically released ahead of the 2026 mini-auction initially hit Russell hard.

“He said, ‘Wow, never been in an auction since 2014.’ It hit him after a couple of days. He told me he had sleepless nights wondering what would happen. He said he was so used to the purple and gold and the relationships here,” Mysore recounted.

From KKR Icon to Mentor as Legacy Grows

Russell later explained that the physical demands of continuing as a full-time all-rounder made the transition inevitable, adding that he could never see himself playing only as a batter and that coaching felt like the most natural progression.

Across 140 IPL matches, Russell scored 2,651 runs at a staggering strike rate of 174.18, claimed 123 wickets, won MVP awards in 2015 and 2019, and lifted the IPL trophy in 2014 and 2024. His move into the dugout not only safeguards his legacy at KKR but also frees up Rs 12 crore in the franchise’s purse ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction.