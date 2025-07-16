Andre Russell Set To Retire From International Cricket After This Game : Report

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is expected to announce his retirement from international cricket later on Wednesday. The 37-year-old has been named in West Indies' squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, which begins on Sunday. However, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the first two matches set to be held at Sabina Park in Jamaica, his home ground will serve as his final appearance in international cricket. Russell has been representing the West Indies exclusively in T20 Internationals since 2019 and has earned 84 caps in the format. His retirement will come just seven months before the next T20 World Cup, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February 2026.

He has scored over 1,000 runs in T20Is at a staggering strike rate of 163, with a personal best of 71. With the ball, he has taken 61 wickets in 73 innings, including a career-best performance of 3 for 19.

Russell is poised to become the second high-profile West Indies cricketer to step away from the international arena in less than two months, following Nicholas Pooran’s recent retirement. A two-time T20 World Cup winner, Russell played vital roles in the team’s triumphs in 2012 and 2016. In the 2016 final, he opened the bowling and removed England’s Alex Hales early in the innings.

Hope Still Leads

Shai Hope will continue as captain for the T20I series against Australia, with experienced names like Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, and Rovman Powell also included in the squad.

Head coach Daren Sammy expressed optimism about the team’s direction, saying the focus remains on improving West Indies’ T20I rankings and preparing for a competitive World Cup next year.

“Our goals and strategic plans are aligned to winning the T20 World Cup in 2026. We have continuity in the squad from the previous series and as a unit we will continue to fine tune our style and brand ahead of the World Cup,” Sammy said.

He also stressed the importance of reclaiming their home advantage.

“Our previous two T20 series at home we were on the wrong end of the results but starting against Australia, we want to regain our form at home as we build momentum into next year’s World Cup with our exciting and dynamic group of players,” he added.

West Indies T20I Squad:

Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

T20I Series Schedule vs Australia:

1st T20I: July 20 – Sabina Park, Jamaica

2nd T20I: July 22 – Sabina Park, Jamaica

3rd T20I: July 25 – Warner Park, St. Kitts

4th T20I: July 26 – Warner Park, St. Kitts

5th T20I: July 28 – Warner Park, St. Kitts