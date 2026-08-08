Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Andrew Flintoff steps down as England Lions Head Coach, set to join Sydney Thunder

Andrew Flintoff steps down as England Lions Head Coach, set to join Sydney Thunder

Andrew Flintoff has stepped down as England Lions head coach after nearly two years in the role. He is now set to take charge of Sydney Thunder in the upcoming Big Bash League season.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 06:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 06:07 PM IST
Andrew Flintoff steps down as England Lions Head Coach, set to join Sydney Thunder
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Andrew Flintoff steps down as England Lions Head Coach, set to join Sydney Thunder
2
3
4
5