/Andrew Flintoff steps down as England Lions Head Coach, set to join Sydney Thunder

Andrew Flintoff has stepped down as the head coach of England Lions after nearly two years in charge, bringing his stint with England's second-string side to an end. The former England all-rounder is now set to begin a new coaching chapter with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Flintoff took charge of the England Lions in September 2024 and played an important role in the development of England's emerging cricketers. During his tenure, he worked closely with young players and coaches as part of the country's development programme.
Announcing his decision to leave the role, Flintoff said he was proud of the opportunity to work with England’s best young cricketers and watch them develop. "Unfortunately, I've made the decision to step away from my role with the Lions," Flintoff said in a statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
"Not only have I enjoyed my time having the opportunity to work with the best young cricketers in the country, but have taken great pride in seeing them develop," he added.
Flintoff’s departure comes as he prepares to take charge of Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League later this year. The appointment will mark his first head coaching role in Australian domestic cricket.
"I can't wait to get started with the Thunder later in the year and see where coaching takes me," Flintoff said.
His move to Sydney Thunder represents another step in his return to cricket after the serious injuries he suffered in a 2022 accident while filming the BBC television programme Top Gear. He subsequently returned to the sport through coaching and mentoring roles.
Flintoff also worked with England’s backroom staff during their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign and coached Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.
England Men’s Performance Director Ed Barney praised Flintoff for his contribution to the Lions programme and credited him with helping create an environment focused on developing young players. "Fred has helped to transform the Lions environment into a programme that has had a major impact on young players," Barney said.
Barney also highlighted Flintoff’s influence on the coaching staff, saying coaches had developed alongside the players during his tenure. "We wish him the best in the next stage of his coaching career and look forward to a time he returns to the English game," Barney added.
Following Flintoff’s departure, Mike Yardy will take charge of the Lions for their upcoming four-day fixture. Yardy will oversee the Professional County Club Select XI against Pakistan Men at Beckenham, with the match scheduled to begin on August 12.
Flintoff leaves the England Lions after almost two years in the role, with his attention now turning towards his new assignment with Sydney Thunder in the BBL.
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