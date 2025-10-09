Andrew Flintoff Steps Down As Northern Superchargers Coach, Parts Ways With SRH Owned Franchise

England cricket legend Andrew Flintoff has resigned from his position as head coach of the Northern Superchargers, citing feelings of being undervalued by the new owners of The Hundred franchise. The team was recently acquired by Indian media giant Sun Group, which has also been restructuring the branding of its cricket franchises.

Flintoff Opens Up on Salary Concerns

Speaking on the Beard Before Wicket podcast, Flintoff revealed the reasons behind his decision. “I genuinely don’t do it for the money – although it’s nice – but I’m worth more than just over a quarter of the salary of other head coaches. We have new owners and I spoke to them and said: ‘Yeah, fine, make us an offer,’” he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He added, “I wasn’t encouraged they wanted me anyway, and you want to feel valued. So I said that it’s not going to work for me and they weren’t going to move on it. So, unfortunately, I’m not going to do it, which is sad. The past two years, I felt we were building somewhere really nice, and I’d have loved to have seen it through.”

Flintoff’s Coaching Record with Northern Superchargers

During his tenure, Flintoff led the Northern Superchargers to notable performances. The team finished fourth in the 2024 season and reached the Eliminator this year. His departure leaves a gap in leadership as the franchise prepares to undergo significant changes under its new owners.

Potential Future Opportunities for Flintoff

Flintoff continues to serve as the head coach of the England Lions and may draw interest from one of the other seven franchises participating in The Hundred. His experience as a player and coach, combined with his charismatic personality, makes him a valuable asset in English domestic cricket.

Sun Group Acquisition and Rebranding Plans

The Sun Group recently acquired a 100 percent stake in the Headingley-based team for over £100 million. As part of their branding strategy, the franchise is expected to change its name to align with Sun Group’s other teams, including Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SA20).

Players React to Flintoff’s Exit

Co-host of the podcast and Northern Superchargers spinner Adil Rashid expressed his surprise at Flintoff’s revelation. “You’ll be missed. I wasn’t expecting that,” Rashid said, highlighting the impact Flintoff had on players both on and off the field.

Owners Respond to Departure

The Sun Group acknowledged the discussions with Flintoff regarding salary, according to a spokesperson cited by talkSPORT. While details of the negotiations remain private, the development marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Northern Superchargers under the new ownership.

As Flintoff steps away, the Superchargers will now look for a replacement who can navigate the team through a period of transition, while Flintoff himself may soon return to the coaching circuit with another franchise or continue his work with the England Lions.