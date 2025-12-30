Andrew McDonald Explains What’s Holding Marnus Labuschagne Back In Ashes

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has opened up about Marnus Labuschagne’s recent struggles with the bat, offering insight into what he believes is preventing the star batter from producing big scores in the ongoing Ashes series. Labuschagne, who has been a key figure in Australia’s Test setup over the past few years, has endured a relatively lean run in the five-match series. Across four Tests so far, he has managed 174 runs at an average of 24.86, with two half-centuries and a top score of 65. With the final Test still to come, the right-hander will be keen to finish the series strongly.

McDonald Points to Mindset, Not Technique

Speaking to SEN, McDonald suggested that Labuschagne’s struggles are more mental than technical. According to the Australian coach, the batter tends to get himself into trouble when he becomes overly cautious at the crease. “I think with Marn, and he won’t mind me saying this, it’s when he loses his intent to score that he gets himself into bad positions,” McDonald said. “When he’s looking to put pressure back on the bowlers, that’s when he’s at his best.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

McDonald explained that Labuschagne’s success has always come when he plays with positive intent, rotating strike and forcing bowlers to adjust. When he becomes too defensive, however, it allows bowlers to settle and build pressure.

Strong Form Before the Ashes

The Australian coach also highlighted that Labuschagne had been in excellent touch before the Ashes. After being left out following Australia’s loss in the World Test Championship final, the right-hander responded emphatically by scoring two centuries in the Sheffield Shield and three List A hundreds, performances that earned him a recall to the Test side. However, translating that domestic form to the highest level has been a challenge this summer.

Despite the recent dip in numbers, McDonald stressed that the team still has full faith in Labuschagne’s ability. He pointed out that difficult batting conditions and high-quality bowling attacks have played a role, and that the focus remains on encouraging a more proactive approach at the crease. “He’s working on it. Batting in these conditions isn’t easy. But it’s about mindset, going out there with the intent to score,” McDonald added. “He still averages over 40 in Test cricket, and that tells you the quality of player he is.”

Eye on a Strong Finish

With Australia already leading the Ashes series 3-1, Labuschagne will be eager to end the campaign on a high in the final Test at Sydney. A fluent knock could not only silence doubts but also reaffirm his importance in Australia’s middle order heading into future red-ball assignments.