Andy Flower breaks silence on Josh Hazlewood’s availability ahead of IPL 2026

In a major setback for defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, head coach Andy Flower has confirmed that star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood will miss the IPL 2026 season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The high-profile clash is scheduled for March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, marking the start of the 19th edition of the league.

Andy Flower confirms fitness concern

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Speaking to the media on the eve of the match, Andy Flower addressed Hazlewood’s availability and current fitness status.

"Josh Hazlewood won't be ready for tomorrow. But we are monitoring his fitness," he said.

Hazlewood has not featured in competitive cricket since the Sheffield Shield in October 2025. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury along with Achilles discomfort, which ruled him out of both the Ashes and the T20 World Cup 2026.

Although the pacer has joined the RCB camp in Bengaluru, he is still not match-ready.

Expected return timeline remains uncertain

Andy Flower did not provide a confirmed return date but indicated that Hazlewood is likely to miss at least the first few matches. After the opener, RCB have a short break before their next fixture against Chennai Super Kings on April 5. The team is hopeful of having him available by then but is taking a cautious approach.

The management is prioritising long-term fitness over rushing him back too soon and risking further injury.

Big blow for RCB’s bowling attack

Hazlewood’s absence is a significant setback for RCB, especially considering his impact during their title-winning campaign last season.

The experienced pacer picked up 22 wickets in 12 innings and played a key role in their success. Despite entering the previous season with injury concerns, he delivered consistently and proved his value.

RCB banking on pace depth early on

With Hazlewood unavailable, RCB will depend on other pace options such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and overseas signing Jacob Duffy to lead the attack in the opening matches.

The team’s depth will be tested early in the tournament as they look to defend their title.

“Time to look forward to another challenge”

Andy Flower also reflected on the team’s mindset heading into the new season.

"It was a hugely proud moment. So to have the result we had last year, it was a special, emotional moment. By saying that this is 2026. We are looking forward to this season, it is time to look forward to another challenge," he added.

Focus remains on long-term fitness

RCB remain optimistic about Hazlewood’s return but are unwilling to take risks with his recovery. As IPL 2026 gets underway, attention will be on how quickly the Australian pacer regains full fitness and strengthens RCB’s bowling attack in the latter stages of the tournament.