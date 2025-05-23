Angelo Mathews Announces Test Retirement, Set To Play His Last Match Against Bangladesh On This Date

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews on Friday, May 23 announced his retirement from Test cricket. He will retire from Test cricket after the first Test against Bangladesh in Galle, starting June 17.

Mathews, who made his Test debut in Galle against Pakistan in 2009, has been a cornerstone of Sri Lankan cricket for over 15 years.

While announcing his Test retirement, the 37-year-old year also confirmed that he will remain available for selection in the white-ball formats. His last appearance for Sri Lanka in white ball cricket came during their group-stage clash against New Zealand at the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

"It is time for me to say goodbye to the most cherished format of the game, International Test Cricket! The past 17 years of playing cricket for Sri Lanka has been my highest honour and pride," Mathews said in a statement on social media.

"Nothing can match that feeling of patriotism and servitude when one dons the National Jersey. I have given my everything to cricket and Cricket has given me everything in return and made me the person that I am today.

"I stand grateful to the game and thankful to the thousands of Sri Lanka Cricket fans who have been there for me throughout my career during my highest of highs and lowest of lows. The first test match against Bangladesh in June will be my last red-ball appearance for my country," he concluded.

Aggregating 8,167 in 118 matches, Mathews is only behind Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Mahela Jayawardena (11,814) for most Test runs by a Sri Lankan. He also has 33 wickets to his name.

The star all-rounder will have a chance to add to those runs and wickets in his 119th and final match in whites against Bangladesh next month.

Mathews is also Sri Lanka’s third most successful Test captain, having led the side to 13 wins in 34 matches between 2013 and 2017.