Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the squad for the upcoming Bangladesh Test series, starting on June 17 in Galle. The series will kick off the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Amidst all the squads and matchups, all eyes will be on Sri Lankan veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews as the first Test will be his last for Sri Lanka in whites. The legend will hang his boots from Test cricket after the first match scheduled to play at Galle International Cricket stadium.

Sri Lanka's Overhaul Post Australia Tour

Sri Lanka suffered badly against Australia, failing to even give a fight in the series despite it being their home ground. Australia thrashed SL 2-0 at their home ground and what followed is the overhaul in team selection, keeping an eye on the future.

SL has dropped five players - Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Vishwa Fernando, and Jeffrey Vandersay after disappointing performance in the last series. Interestingly 6 uncapped players will make their way to the team, announcing a new era. The 18-member squad has these new faces - Lahiru Udara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Pawan Ratnayake, Tharindu Ratnayake and Isitha Wijesundara.

Sri Lanka Squad For Bangladesh Test Series

Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Pavan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Tharindu Ratnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Isitha Wijesundara.

Dhananjaya De Silva will lead the side, Lahiru Kumara too was selected in the squad but will miss the first Test due to injury.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Tests schedule

1st Test: Galle (June 17-21)

2nd Test: Colombo (June 25-29)

Angelo Mathews's Legacy

Angelo Mathews has been the third highest scorer for SL in Test format with 8167 runs to his name. He has represented Lanka in 118 tests and has scored with an average of 44.62 with 16 hundreds to his name. The right hand batter also has 45 half centuries, even leading the side for 34 tests.

Along with batting, he was also very handy with his bowling taking 33 wickets. Angelo recently revealed as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo that his major regret in career would be not being able to cross the 10 thousand run mark despite having such a decorated career.

"To finish third on the list of Sri Lanka's Test run-scorers, behind two of the greatest that have ever played for Sri Lanka (Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene) - that makes me really proud. I know there is regret about 10,000, but I'm happy reaching 8000-odd. Due to injuries I couldn't play a lot of Test cricket as well. But I'm fortunate that despite that, I was able to play 118 Tests," he said.