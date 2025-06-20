Angelo Mathews Surpasses Virat Kohli And Geoff Boycott In Memorable Farewell Test At Galle

Veteran Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Mathews signed off from Test cricket in a fittingly grand fashion, achieving two remarkable milestones in his final appearance at the iconic Galle International Stadium. The all-rounder, known for his grit and composure, left the field with records that highlight his lasting impact on the game.

A Guard of Honour to Remember

As he walked out for one final time in whites, Mathews was greeted with a guard of honour by both Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi players. The moment was a heartfelt tribute to a cricketer who has been the backbone of Sri Lankan cricket for nearly two decades.

Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record

During the first innings of the match, Mathews surpassed Virat Kohli’s record for the most Test runs at home. Kohli previously held the milestone with 4,336 runs, but Mathews edged past the Indian star with another fluent knock in Galle, reaching 4,362 runs.

Passing Geoff Boycott on Home Soil

Mathews also overtook Geoff Boycott in terms of most Test runs scored in home conditions, adding yet another layer to his storied career. Boycott, the legendary English batter, had long held his place among top home performers, but Mathews has now joined and exceeded that elite group.

A True Servant of Sri Lankan Cricket

Angelo Mathews made his Test debut in 2009 and went on to become one of Sri Lanka’s most dependable performers. He captained the side in tough overseas conditions, helped transition a team after legends like Sangakkara and Jayawardene retired, and led by example with both bat and ball.

Meanwhile, On Day 4 of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test in Galle, Sri Lanka fought back strongly after Bangladesh posted a massive 495 in their first innings. Pathum Nissanka (187) and Kamindu Mendis (83) led the charge as Sri Lanka closed in on the visitors' total, reaching 465/8 by stumps. Despite early wickets in the morning, a steady lower-order partnership helped reduce the deficit to just 30 runs. The day also witnessed an emotional moment as Angelo Mathews, playing his farewell Test, received a guard of honour. The match is finely poised heading into Day 5.