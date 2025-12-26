Mumbai batter and Kolkata Knight Riders star Angkrish Raghuvanshi was rushed to hospital after suffering a serious injury while fielding during Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Uttarakhand on Friday, December 26. The 21-year-old was stretchered off the field in Jaipur and taken to SDMH Hospital, where he underwent CT scans. As per reports, Raghuvanshi sustained injuries to his head and shoulder while attempting a difficult catch. The incident occurred in the 30th over of Uttarakhand’s innings when Tanush Kotian was bowling to Saurabh Rawat. The Uttarakhand batter attempted a slog sweep, resulting in a top edge. Positioned at deep mid wicket, Raghuvanshi sprinted in and dived in an effort to complete the catch. However, he struck his head on the turf and was immediately seen in visible discomfort.

Taken Off The Field

Mumbai players and members of the medical staff rushed to attend to Raghuvanshi, who initially remained crouched on the ground before collapsing in pain. He was soon placed on a stretcher and taken off the field. During the delay in arranging the stretcher, the youngster appeared to be struggling to move his neck. He has since been kept under observation at SDMH Hospital, with all necessary medical tests being carried out.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi injured pic.twitter.com/98cZulfUYY — Rohit Kumar (@Rk2751) December 26, 2025

Raghuvanshi had opened the batting for Mumbai in the first innings alongside Rohit Sharma but could not make an impact with the bat. He was dismissed for 11 runs off 20 deliveries, while Rohit was also dismissed without scoring.

Considered one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket, Raghuvanshi was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The Mumbai opener has featured in 22 matches for KKR across two seasons, scoring 463 runs, including two half centuries. He had also shown decent form in the opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 38 runs against Sikkim.

Mumbai Victory Highlights

Mumbai registered a convincing 51-run victory over Uttarakhand after posting a strong total of 331 for 7 in 50 overs. After early setbacks that saw Rohit Sharma depart for a duck and Angkrish Raghuvanshi score 11, Mumbai rebuilt through solid half-centuries from Musheer Khan and Sarfaraz Khan. Hardik Tamore anchored the innings with a superb unbeaten 93, supported by Shams Mulani’s brisk 48 and Shardul Thakur’s late cameo. In reply, Uttarakhand fought hard, led by Yuvraj Chaudhary’s 96 and Jagadeesha Suchith’s 51, but disciplined bowling from Thakur and Musheer Khan ensured Mumbai stayed in control and sealed a comfortable win.