Angry Babar Azam Left Frustrated As Khushdil Shah Ends His Fightback In PSL 2025, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In what was expected to be a comeback knock from Pakistan’s batting maestro, Babar Azam’s stay at the crease ended in disappointment yet again, as he was trapped plumb in front by Khushdil Shah during the clash between Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings in PSL 2025 at the National Stadium, Karachi. Despite showing glimpses of his classic strokeplay, Babar’s quest for a big score continues to elude him.

Having come into the game with scores of 0, 1, and 2, the Peshawar Zalmi captain was under pressure to deliver. And for a brief moment, it seemed like he had found his rhythm—crafting a steady 46 off 41 balls, laced with seven boundaries. But just when a long-awaited half-century looked inevitable, Khushdil’s arm ball skidded through, striking Babar on the pads. A hopeful review followed, but three reds on DRS ended his stay and reignited debate around his leadership and form.

Khushdil Shah Emerges as the Game-Changer

While Babar’s dismissal became the turning point, credit goes to Khushdil Shah, who not only claimed the prized scalp but also dented Zalmi’s innings with a clinical spell. The left-arm spinner picked up three wickets, including key batters Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Mitchell Owen, derailing the Zalmi middle order.

With a flatter trajectory and sharp control, Khushdil’s variations outfoxed the batters on a two-paced surface. His figures by the 17th over stood out in a match dominated by bowlers. As the Kings tightened their grip, Zalmi faltered to 118/6, putting the chasing side on the back foot.

Early Drama: Babar Azam Survives a Scare on Ball Two

The tone of the evening was set early. On just his second delivery, Babar was rapped on the pads by Mir Hamza, with the on-field umpire ruling him out. But the review turned things in his favor as ball tracking showed it bouncing over the stumps. The let-off could have sparked a captain’s innings, but the eventual dismissal only amplified the noise surrounding his lean patch.

A Troubling Statistic: Babar Azam’s Record Under Scrutiny

Babar Azam’s PSL 2025 campaign has now reached a critical juncture. With just 49 runs in four innings, the 30-year-old has become the focal point of criticism. Perhaps more worryingly, he has now set an unwanted record—the most ducks by a captain in PSL history (9), overtaking the likes of Wahab Riaz and Imad Wasim.

Peshawar Zalmi’s struggles mirror their captain’s form. The franchise has managed only one win in three games and currently languishes near the bottom of the PSL 2025 points table. With expectations sky-high and a star-studded squad, the pressure on Babar to turn things around—both with the bat and as a leader—is intensifying.

What’s Next for Zalmi and Babar?

As Zalmi eye a resurgence, all eyes will be on Babar Azam’s response. The class is unquestionable, with over 3,500 runs, two centuries, and 33 fifties in PSL history. But in the brutal world of T20 cricket, reputations are only as good as your last innings.

With younger talents like Saim Ayub knocking on the door and experienced campaigners like Wahab Riaz leading from the front in other franchises, Babar will need to recalibrate his approach. Whether it's a mental block, technical flaw, or pressure of leadership, the next few games could well define his legacy in PSL.