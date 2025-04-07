The IPL 2025 campaign continues to spiral downward for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), whose latest defeat — their fourth in a row — came at the hands of Gujarat Titans. But while the scoreboard told one tale of struggle, it was SRH owner Kavya Maran’s visibly angry reaction to yet another top-order collapse that stole the internet’s attention. Clips of Maran’s stunned and disappointed expressions after Abhishek Sharma’s untimely dismissal have gone viral across social media platforms, turning her into an unintentional meme symbolizing SRH’s current woes. As the camera zoomed in on her visibly frustrated response, fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with reactions, GIFs, and memes — making "Kavya Maran" trend during and after the match.



SRH’s Top Order Crumbles Once Again

Despite winning the toss and opting to bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, SRH couldn’t make early momentum count. Travis Head began brightly with two consecutive boundaries off Mohammed Siraj, but the pacer had the last laugh, dismissing the Aussie on the final ball of the very first over.

The pressure mounted quickly as Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan struggled to get going, managing just 29 runs in the powerplay. Siraj struck again, removing Sharma for 18, triggering a collapse that SRH fans have become painfully familiar with this season. By the end of six overs, SRH had crawled to 45/2 — their second-lowest powerplay score since 2024.

Kishan soon followed for a labored 17, failing to capitalize on his time at the crease. It was yet another game where SRH’s high-profile top order — including Head, Sharma, and Kishan — failed to anchor the innings or build momentum.

Kavya Maran’s Reaction Goes Viral

Perhaps the most talked-about moment of the match wasn’t a six or a wicket — it was Kavya Maran’s raw reaction to yet another disappointing top-order collapse. Known for her passionate support and emotional investment in the team, Maran’s visible frustration quickly went viral.

Fans sympathized, criticized, and memed in equal measure — with some calling her the "face of every SRH fan in 2025." Her reaction to Abhishek Sharma's dismissal particularly resonated with the fanbase, as SRH looked nowhere close to the side that stunned Rajasthan Royals with a 286-run innings earlier this season.

Siraj’s Four-Fer Shuts SRH Down

While Hyderabad’s batters faltered, Gujarat Titans’ pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj delivered a career-best spell in IPL history. With a stunning 4/17 in four overs, including wickets in both the powerplay and death overs, Siraj was the architect behind SRH’s batting collapse. He dismissed both openers early, then returned to remove Aniket Verma and Simarjeet Singh in the 19th over, snuffing out any hopes of a final flourish.

Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore supported well with two wickets each, keeping the middle overs in check. Despite a gritty 34-ball 31 from Nitish Kumar Reddy and a 27-run cameo from Heinrich Klaasen, SRH could only muster 152/8.