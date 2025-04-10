Angry Mohammad Rizwan Issues Ultimatum To PCB: ‘Give Me Power Or I Quit’

In the wake of Pakistan’s disastrous white-ball tour of New Zealand, skipper Mohammad Rizwan has thrown down the gauntlet to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In a high-stakes development that could reshape the leadership dynamics in Pakistan cricket, Rizwan is reportedly set to meet PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, alongside senior batter Babar Azam, to demand clarity over his T20I axing and to assert more authority over team selection. This move comes amidst growing discontent within the Pakistan dressing room following a humiliating 3-0 ODI whitewash and a 4-1 T20I series defeat in New Zealand — results that have amplified concerns about leadership stability and strategic direction just months before the ICC T20 World Cup 2025.

Rizwan and Babar Frozen Out, Now Fight for Answers

According to multiple reports, Rizwan and Babar were left blindsided by the selectors’ decision to omit them from the T20I squad that toured New Zealand, where the team was led by Salman Agha. The PCB’s choice to experiment with a younger side backfired, and sources close to the players suggest that the duo had neither been consulted nor informed prior to the announcement.

“Rizwan is due to meet the PCB chairman as soon as possible to seek clarity on his exclusion from the T20I squad,” a source confirmed. The sense of betrayal runs deep, especially for Rizwan, who took over as Pakistan’s white-ball captain in October 2024 and had led the side in South Africa just weeks before being rested — or rather sidelined — for the New Zealand tour.

Rift with Coach Aaqib Javed Exposes Deep Fault Lines

Rizwan’s dissatisfaction isn’t limited to the selectors. A significant flashpoint reportedly occurred between the captain and interim head coach Aaqib Javed over team composition during the ODI series. Rizwan had insisted on playing five specialist bowlers, but his suggestions were overruled.

Instead, Pakistan fielded just four regular bowlers, relying on part-timers Salman Agha and Irfan Khan to complete the overs. The result? A combined 118 runs leaked by the duo — a tactical blunder that only widened the rift between team leadership and management.

“Rizwan will seek greater power in selecting the playing eleven. If denied, he may consider stepping down from ODI captaincy,” a senior PCB source told Telecom Asia Sport.

PCB Considers Coaching Shake-Up Ahead of PSL and Bangladesh Series

With the Pakistan Super League running until May 18, the PCB has quietly started scouting potential candidates for the head coach role. Sources suggest the board is in talks with foreign coaches while also shortlisting former Pakistan cricketers to potentially replace Aaqib Javed after his interim stint.

The next assignment for Pakistan is a crucial five-match T20I series at home against Bangladesh — a series that could either mark the resurgence of Rizwan’s captaincy era or signal its premature end.