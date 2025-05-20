Angry Nicholas Pooran’s Glove-Tossing Outburst Goes Viral After Bizarre Run-Out In LSG vs SRH Clash - Watch

In a dramatic and emotionally charged moment during the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 showdown, Lucknow Super Giants’ star batter Nicholas Pooran let his frustration boil over after an untimely run-out in the final over. The West Indian cricketer was caught on camera furiously throwing his gloves inside the dressing room, a clip that instantly went viral across social media platforms, fueling widespread discussion among fans and pundits alike. Pooran, who had been a consistent performer for Lucknow Super Giants this IPL season, was visibly livid following a chaotic final over that saw his promising knock cut short. His dismissal—run out for a well-crafted 45 off 26 balls—marked a turning point in the match and the moment LSG’s hopes of a playoff spot effectively crumbled.

The Run-Out That Lit the Fire: What Went Wrong

The tension reached a boiling point in the 20th over when Nicholas Pooran attempted a risky single after failing to connect cleanly. His partner at the other end, Abdul Samad, was bowled soon after. The back-to-back setbacks left LSG with a deflating finish to what had looked like a formidable innings. Pooran, already frustrated by the poor judgment and his own dismissal, stormed into the dressing room and flung his gloves in rage, a rare but raw glimpse into the pressure and emotion of high-stakes T20 cricket.

A Stellar Season Ends in Agony for Pooran

Despite the heartbreak, Nicholas Pooran's IPL 2025 campaign has been outstanding. With 455 runs in 12 matches, he was the leading run-scorer for Lucknow, showcasing explosive intent and finishing prowess throughout the tournament. His powerful middle-order contributions often held LSG’s innings together amid a season riddled with inconsistency and injury setbacks to key bowlers.

However, even Pooran’s brilliance couldn’t save the Super Giants from elimination. Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 206 with ease, riding on Abhishek Sharma’s blitzkrieg 59 off 20 balls and a composed 47 from Heinrich Klaasen to seal a six-wicket victory with 10 balls to spare.

LSG’s Downfall: Big Spends, Bigger Disappointments

The loss confirmed Lucknow Super Giants' exit from IPL 2025, marking their second consecutive year without playoff qualification. One of the biggest disappointments has been Rishabh Pant, who was acquired at a record-breaking INR 27 crore in the auction. But with just 135 runs in 12 innings, Pant failed to justify the investment, once again falling cheaply—this time for just 7 runs off 6 balls against SRH. Adding to LSG’s woes were injuries to frontline pacers, which left the bowling attack lacking bite and variation. Eshan Malinga, however, was a rare bright spot, returning figures of 2 for 28 in an otherwise forgettable bowling display.

Abhishek Sharma’s Onslaught: The Final Nail in LSG’s Coffin

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chase was spearheaded by Abhishek Sharma, who launched an assault with four boundaries and six massive sixes. His fearless approach in the powerplay set the tone for SRH’s dominant chase. After his departure in the eighth over, Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis (32 retired hurt) kept the scoreboard ticking with a steady 55-run partnership.