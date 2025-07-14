Angry Pat Cummins Fumes At Umpire Over Missed Run-Out Review

A fiery exchange, a missed opportunity, and a West Indies collapse defined a dramatic Day 2 of the third Test at Sabina Park, where Pat Cummins-led Australia seized control with an 82-run first-innings lead. Despite an early run-out controversy that sparked tension on the field, the visitors kept their composure with the ball and now eye a 3-0 whitewash to cap a dominant Caribbean tour.

Run-Out Controversy Ignites Tempers

The flashpoint of the day came in the 24th over when Australian skipper Pat Cummins produced a direct hit to seemingly catch West Indies opener John Campbell short of his crease. Initially appearing safe, replays revealed Campbell’s bat had bounced just before the line — technically rendering him out if referred.

However, umpire Nitin Menon didn’t send it upstairs, claiming there was no formal appeal. A visibly frustrated Cummins approached Menon in protest: “I appealed. Why wouldn’t you just check it out?” The heated conversation played out on the stump mic, revealing Cummins' disbelief over the decision.

The missed opportunity added fuel to Australia’s fire — but the bowlers did not let the incident distract them for long.

Australian Pacers Dominate as Windies Crumble

After folding for 225 on Day 1, Australia bounced back with venom as their four-man pace attack exploited every inch of movement in a seam-friendly Kingston pitch. Josh Hazlewood set the tone with a superb delivery that jagged back into Brandon King, trapping him plumb in front for 14.

Cummins followed up by removing Roston Chase (18) with a vicious lifter that took the edge and flew to Usman Khawaja at first slip. His delivery had the skipper fending awkwardly — a testament to the bounce and control Australia's pacers extracted throughout the session.

Despite the Campbell run-out miss, the opener went on to top-score for West Indies with a gritty 36, eventually trapped lbw by Scott Boland. But his resilience was in vain.

West Indies Lose 8 for 85 in Another Batting Meltdown

The hosts collapsed spectacularly, losing their last eight wickets for just 85 runs — including the final five for a mere 19. Australia’s attack, devoid of a frontline spinner for the first time in 12 years, was relentless.

Scott Boland (3-34) once again proved why he's Australia’s most dependable Test workhorse, consistently bowling impeccable lines. Josh Hazlewood (2-32) and Cummins (2-24) were equally clinical. Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Beau Webster chipped in with a wicket apiece.

But West Indies were their own worst enemies. Reckless shot selection and a lack of temperament plagued their innings. None more so than No.5 Mikyle Louis, who attempted a wild slog without any footwork and was clean-bowled by Hazlewood for 7. Former Aussie keeper Brad Haddin dubbed it “an absolute brain explosion.”

Australia in Pole Position for Series Whitewash

With the Windies bowled out for 143 in just 52.1 overs, Australia carried an 82-run advantage into the second innings and now have their sights set on a resounding 3-0 series win. A sweep would also give them vital momentum in their quest to reclaim the World Test Championship title in 2027.

Having opted to leave out Nathan Lyon — a rare move for an Aussie Test XI — selectors will be pleased with how the pace quartet handled the workload, especially on a pitch offering seam but not spin.