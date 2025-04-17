Advertisement
Angry Rahul Dravid's Reaction Goes Viral As Riyan Parag Seen Debating With Umpire During Bat Check – Watch

Rahul Dravid's cold reaction went viral after Riyan Parag was seen debating with the umpire over a controversial bat check during the IPL 2025 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 11:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a high-octane clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, an unexpected moment off the pitch stole the spotlight. Riyan Parag, the in-form batter for Rajasthan Royals, found himself in the middle of a bizarre interruption — a bat gauge test that drew not just on-field attention, but also sparked a viral moment featuring a visibly frustrated Rahul Dravid. As IPL 2025 continues to throw up dramatic narratives, this incident has ignited fresh debates about evolving rules, player treatment, and the need for consistency.

Bat Checks in IPL 2025: A New Norm or Unnecessary Disruption?

The BCCI’s decision to enforce routine on-field bat gauge tests in IPL 2025 is a move aimed at maintaining fairness and curbing the use of oversized bats. While such checks were usually reserved for dressing rooms in previous seasons, this year has seen umpires conduct bat size inspections right on the field.

During Wednesday’s game, Riyan Parag — who walked in to bat after skipper Sanju Samson retired hurt — was stopped by the umpire for a mandatory bat check. What followed was a slightly awkward moment as Parag’s bat initially didn’t pass through the gauge. The young batter was seen arguing, reportedly saying, “You’ve already checked this bat in the dressing room.”

Though the bat eventually squeezed through the gauge, the incident left a sour taste, especially when the cameras caught Rahul Dravid’s cold, unimpressed expression — a visual that has since gone viral across social platforms, adding fuel to the discussion.

Rahul Dravid’s Viral Expression: A Silent Protest?

The usually composed and stoic Rahul Dravid, now a part of the Rajasthan Royals’ think tank, didn’t mince his feelings — at least not facially. As the camera zoomed in, Dravid’s stone-faced reaction was all the more powerful for its silence. It was a rare glimpse of visible frustration from a man often dubbed ‘The Wall’.

Cricket fans and pundits immediately picked up on the moment. Clips flooded social media with captions like “The Wall Just Cracked” and “Dravid’s Death Stare > Words.” Many interpreted his look as a quiet critique of the increasing intrusion of administrative formalities into a player's mental space right before a high-pressure situation.

Expert Opinions: Daniel Vettori and Graeme Swann Chime In

While reactions online ranged from humorous memes to fiery criticism, former cricketers offered some measured insights. Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori stated in a press conference, “I wish they’d done these checks when I was playing. But honestly, it doesn’t make much of a difference. Players are used to it now.”

Meanwhile, commentator Graeme Swann, on-air during the incident, remarked, “Riyan Parag has just about passed the batometer. A few issues at first, but it squeezed in — everyone can breathe now.”

These voices highlight a growing divide: while bat checks may not hamper performance directly, the timing and frequency of them — especially when repeated — might affect player focus and rhythm.

Not the First Time in IPL 2025

Riyan Parag isn’t alone in this. Earlier in the tournament, KKR’s Sunil Narine and Anrich Nortje were also asked to change their bats after failing the test against Punjab Kings. While compliance with regulations is essential, the repetition of such checks, even after clearance in dressing rooms, has raised eyebrows about protocol redundancy.

