The Asia Cup 2025 ended on a dramatic and controversial note, with India defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets in a thrilling final yet remaining without the coveted trophy. The historic clash, played at the Dubai International Stadium, was packed with tension, standout performances, and unprecedented post-match controversy that left cricket fans and experts stunned.

India Clinches Asia Cup Title Amid High Drama

Chasing a modest target of 147, India found themselves in early trouble. Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shubman Gill fell cheaply, leaving the team reeling at 20/3. Amidst the pressure, Tilak Varma delivered a masterclass, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 69 off 51 balls, smashing four sixes and three boundaries.

Varma’s composed innings included crucial partnerships: 57 runs with Sanju Samson (24) and 60 runs with Shivam Dube (33), who was promoted in Hardik Pandya’s absence. Their efforts steadied the innings and tilted the match firmly in India’s favor. The final flourish came from Rinku Singh, who finished the match with a boundary over mid-on, sealing India’s ninth Asia Cup title.

Pakistan’s Promising Start Collapses

Pakistan, powered by a brisk 57 from Sahibzada Farhan, had looked strong early on. Their opening stand of 84 runs with Fakhar Zaman suggested a competitive total. However, India’s bowling attack, led by Kuldeep Yadav, turned the game on its head. Yadav’s incisive spells, claiming four key wickets, combined with tight fielding, triggered a collapse that restricted Pakistan to 146 runs. Jasprit Bumrah also made a memorable return, removing Haris Rauf’s off stump, reviving memories of their earlier tournament duel.

Trophy Controversy Eclipses Celebration

While the match was a spectacle, the post-match presentation took an unexpected turn. The Indian team refused to accept the trophy from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, who is also a Pakistani minister. The presentation was delayed by 45 minutes, with only individual awards handed out, leaving fans and players in disbelief.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri expressed his frustration during a Sony Sports live segment, calling the delay “ridiculous” and unacceptable. “After a big match like the final, the players should be able to celebrate immediately, but the organizers put the players in unnecessary uncertainty,” Shastri stated emphatically. Cricket legend Wasim Akram also voiced concerns, questioning the accountability of the organizers for such mismanagement.

Government and Fan Praise

The Indian government, including Home Minister Amit Shah, lauded the team’s spirit. Shah referenced India’s decisive recent response to cross-border terror attacks, celebrating the cricket team’s energy and resilience. “A phenomenal victory. The fierce energy of our boys blew up the rivals again. Bharat is destined to win no matter which field,” he posted on X, highlighting the symbolic importance of India’s triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan.