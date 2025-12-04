Angry Rohit Sharma Delivers Animated Lecture To Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana After Wayward Bowling In IND vs SA 2nd ODI - Watch

In a gripping and emotionally charged moment during the second ODI in Raipur, Rohit Sharma’s fiery mid-over intervention took centre stage as the former India captain halted Prasidh Krishna on the run-up, summoned Harshit Rana, and delivered a visibly intense lecture to the young pacers. The exchange, captured on broadcast cameras, immediately became one of the biggest talking points of the match, an episode that underlined both India’s bowling struggles and Rohit’s uncompromising standards in high-pressure situations.

Why Did Rohit Sharma Lose His Cool?

The incident unfolded in the 37th over of South Africa’s chase of 359, when Prasidh Krishna had just been hit for a boundary by Matthew Breetzke. As Krishna walked back to his mark after a dot ball, Rohit stormed toward him, gesturing aggressively and demanding sharper execution. Moments later, Harshit Rana joined the animated discussion.

Rohit was clearly upset with the inconsistent lines, erratic lengths, and lack of pace variation, particularly against Breetzke and Dewald Brevis—both of whom were dismantling India’s attack. His pointed hand movements and stern expressions revealed the gravity of India’s situation, with South Africa rapidly closing in on the monumental chase.

While Krishna finished the over with tighter discipline—conceding just a run off the final two balls—the damage had already been inflicted. His figures at that point read 6 overs, 64 runs, 1 wicket, including a beamer that slipped due to dew.

Markram, Breetzke & Brevis Power South Africa to Record Chase

South Africa’s chase of 359—their highest ever away from home—was built on a series of standout performances.

Aiden Markram’s superb 110 anchored the innings.

Matthew Breetzke (68 off 49) punished India’s short and wide bowling.

Dewald Brevis’ explosive 54 off 34 shifted momentum decisively with five towering sixes.

Corbin Bosch’s late cameo ensured South Africa crossed the line to level the series 1-1.

India’s inexperienced pace duo struggled for control, forcing Rohit to intervene—but the turnaround arrived too late.

India’s Batting Shines: Kohli, Gaikwad & Rahul Deliver Big Scores

Earlier in the day, India posted a dominant 358/5, thanks to a series of top-order masterclasses:

Virat Kohli’s 102 off 93 — his second consecutive century.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden ODI hundred (105 off 83) powered India through the middle overs.

Their 195-run third-wicket stand became India’s highest against South Africa in ODIs.

KL Rahul’s unbeaten 66 off 43 provided the late-overs fireworks.

Despite the imposing total, India’s bowling lacked clarity and composure—a vulnerability South Africa fully exploited.

What Rohit’s Outburst Means for India Going Forward

Rohit Sharma’s animated rebuke wasn’t just frustration; it was a message. With major tournaments looming and India experimenting with bowling combinations, the standards are non-negotiable. Rohit’s leadership style—direct, demanding, and deeply involved—signals that the young quicks must adapt swiftly to match intensity with intelligence.

The moment may also become a turning point for Krishna and Rana, both talented but still learning the demands of elite-level death bowling.