Angry Rohit Sharma Lashes Out At Harshit Rana Over Costly Overthrow: ‘Dimaag Kidhar Hai Tera?’ – Watch

The second ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack had its fair share of drama, but one incident stole the spotlight. Skipper Rohit Sharma, known for his calm demeanor but also for his occasional bursts of frustration, lashed out at young pacer Harshit Rana for a needless overthrow that gifted England four extra runs.

The moment unfolded in the 32nd over when Rana, brimming with aggression, fired an unnecessary throw at the stumps despite Jos Buttler being well inside his crease. Instead of creating a run-out opportunity, the throw eluded wicketkeeper KL Rahul and rocketed to the boundary. The costly mistake instantly drew an animated reaction from Rohit, who visibly fumed at the young bowler, shouting, "Dimaag kidhar hai tera?" (Where is your brain?).

The Cost of Aggression

Harshit Rana has built a reputation as a fiery pacer, unafraid to express himself on the field. However, as former England spinner Graeme Swann pointed out on commentary, this was a case of aggression getting the better of him. "If there's one way to upset your captain, this is it. Just stay calm. He's a good old-fashioned fast bowler, but the aggression got the better of him—four overthrows of his own bowling," Swann remarked.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing how small lapses in judgment can shift momentum. "I could see the captain livid. It’s little things like this that release the pressure on the opposition," Shastri noted.

England Capitalizes to Post a Competitive Total

Despite the incident, England played an assertive innings, putting up a competitive 304 on the board. The visitors were propelled by solid knocks from Joe Root (69 off 72), Ben Duckett (65 off 56), and a late flourish from Liam Livingstone (41 off 32). For India, Ravindra Jadeja led the bowling attack with figures of 3/35, while Mohammed Shami, Rana, Hardik Pandya, and debutant Varun Chakravarthy chipped in with a wicket each.

India’s Response and Series Context

Coming into this match with a 1-0 lead in the series after a four-wicket victory in Nagpur, India made a couple of key changes. The biggest headline was the return of Virat Kohli, who replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal after recovering from a sore knee. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy made his ODI debut at 36, becoming India’s second-oldest debutant in the format after Farokh Engineer. As the chase unfolds, the tension from the Rohit-Rana incident remains fresh in fans' minds. Will India manage to brush off the momentary lapse and secure the series, or will England capitalize on the momentum shift? One thing is certain—every small detail in high-stakes cricket can change the course of the game.